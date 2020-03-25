--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Doosan's Portable Power Light Compaction Products

Wed March 25, 2020 - National Edition
Doosan Portable Power


With an operating weight of 182 lbs. (83 kg), the BX-60 delivers a centrifugal force of 3,400 lbs. (15.3 kiloNewtons) and a vibration frequency of 5,600 vibrations per minute.
Doosan Portable Power compactors are known for versatility and optimal performance in a variety of applications, including granular soils, crushed aggregate, paving, and asphalt patchwork. Its light compaction equipment includes upright rammers, vibratory plate compactors and walk-behind vibratory rollers.

BX-60 Vibratory Plate Compactor

The BX-60 vibratory plate compactor offers great maneuverability on the job site, compaction in confined areas and fold-over handles for ease of storage. With an operating weight of 182 lbs. (83 kg), the BX-60 delivers a centrifugal force of 3,400 lbs. (15.3 kiloNewtons) and a vibration frequency of 5,600 vibrations per minute. It covers 6,943 sq.-ft. per hour at a recommended compaction depth of 12 in. (30 cm).

RX-264H Upright Rammer

The RX-264H upright rammer is ideal for a wide array of applications, including backfilling and narrow trench compaction such as utility work, drainage work, and masonry base preparation.

The RX-264 has been engineered with a low center of gravity to maximize control and maneuverability around jobsite obstacles. A self-balancing feature reduces operator stress and fatigue, increasing operator safety. The average impact per blow is 2,600-lbs.with up to 650 blows per minute.

BXR-60H Reversible Vibratory Plate Compactor

The BXR-60H reversible vibratory plate compactor delivers 3,417-lbs. (15.2 kiloNewtons) of centrifugal force. The BXR-60H covers 4,500 sq. ft. per hour (420 sq m per hour) for a maximum compaction depth of 13 in. (33 cm). A protective engine cage with integrated lifting bail on the BXR-60H provides engine protection and easy loading and placement into trenches.

SX-170H Walk-behind Vibratory Roller

The SX-170H walk-behind vibratory roller provides smooth, consistent compaction in a variety of applications with 2,000-lbs.of centrifugal force, resulting in a 9-in. compaction depth. The roller is the perfect solution for contractors, municipalities and repair agencies for asphalt patching jobs. Equipped with rear-mounted roller and font-mounted bar to prevent front-to-rear tip over, the SX-170H delivers reliable performance on every job site, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit doosanpowermoves.com.



