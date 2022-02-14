Bartosz Kozik

Dressta has strengthened its sales capability with the appointment of Bartosz Kozik, who joins the LiuGong Dressta Machinery team as Global Dressta sales director with full commercial responsibility for developing and implementing Dressta's global sales strategy and managing and expanding its sales and distribution channels.

Bartosz brings with him more than 18 years of commercial and strategic experience, having enjoyed senior roles at Volvo CE, Ammann, Ingersoll-Rand, and most recently, as European business director of Holms Attachments.

According to Howard Dale, president of the board at LiuGong Dressta Machinery, "We are delighted to welcome Bartosz to the Dressta team. He joins us at an exciting time of investment, expansion and growth.

"We are launching a full line-up of next generation dozers including our new TD-15M and our all new, Red Dot award winning TD-16N. It's our strongest product portfolio to date and we are confident Bartosz's proven ability and enthusiasm will help to take Dressta to the next level."

"I'm honored to be joining the Dressta team," Bartosz said. "The Dressta brand is one of the most respected brands in the construction equipment industry with a great history, amazing people and a bright future. I am excited to have the opportunity to help shape the next chapter in its story."

Today's top stories