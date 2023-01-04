The Dressta TD-15M fits the mid-size dozer market, ranging from 45,660 up to 47,780 lb. and uses a turbocharged Cummins engine with up to 232 hp. This dozer is built on the Dressta one-piece weldment mainframe and heavy-duty steel trackframe system.

Dressta has revealed a pair of new crawler dozers for North America. The new TD-15M and TD-25M crawler dozers cover two different sizes and can provide operators a new lease on dozer life.

Operators can expect reduced fatigue, lower operating costs and longer breaks in-between service from these two new machines, according to the manufacturer.

The TD-15M is intended for the mid-size market for operators, while the TD-25M is slated for the heaviest of jobs. Beyond the horsepower available with turbocharged Cummins engines, these dozers are designed for versatility and ease of use with electro-hydraulic controlled proportional joysticks.

Both new dozer cabs focus on operator comfort and ease of useability. The TD-15M and TD-25M have all-new high-visibility cabs, which provide ultimate blade control and accuracy to do more in less time, according to Dressta.

Both cabs offer 33 percent more glass surface area, a tapered engine hood with clear sightlines to the blade corners, a rear-view camera (optional on TD-15M, standard on TD-25M) and additional ripper lighting.

"We're excited to bring these new TD-15M and TD-25M crawler dozers to North America," said Chris Saucedo, SVP, Strategy & Customer Solutions of Dressta parent company LiuGong North America.

"The power, rugged toughness and ease of use for operators are key selling points for these two machines. Dressta has a wealth of experience from more than 80 years of operation and has drawn on that for these new products."

TD-15M

The Dressta TD-15M fits the mid-size dozer market, ranging from 45,660 up to 47,780 lb. and uses a turbocharged Cummins engine with up to 232 hp. This dozer is built on the Dressta one-piece weldment mainframe and heavy-duty steel trackframe system.

These exclusive modular undercarriage components are manufactured for extended wear and arranged for easy removal and replacement.

The TD-15M was designed with a class-leading 472 kN drawbar pull, which is delivered through a 3-speed power shift transmission and 2-speed steering drive. The unique 2-speed steering drive saves time and effort by delivering 100 percent of the engine's power to both tracks, allowing operators to push a full load through turns without losing material.

Additionally, the new, electro-hydraulic controlled proportional joysticks provide predictable and precise blade control, helping operators to accurately control the TD-15M with minimum effort.

There are three intelligent blade speeds of slow, neutral and fast, which adjust the blade speed to application and help increase accuracy and precision.

TD-15M Specs:

Drawbar Pull: 472 kN

Engine Power: 205 to 232 hp

Weight Range: 45,660 to 47,780 lb.

Max Torque: 700 lb-foot at 1,500 rpm

Track Gauge: 76 to 85 in.

Track Shoe Width: 20 to 37 in.

Shoes, Each Side: 39 to 43

Track Rollers, Each Side: 6 to 8

Overall Height — Cab: 11 ft. 4 in.

Overall Height — Beacon: 12 ft. 11 in.

TD-25M

The Dressta TD-25M packs a lot into its frame as it ranges from 90,940 up to 92,410 lb. The power on offer from its 375 hp turbocharged Cummins engine makes tough, large jobs easier with high peak torque and strong fuel efficiency.

The TD-25M includes a class-leading 794 kN drawbar pull, which like the TD-15M is delivered through a 3-speed power shift transmission and 2-speed steering drive. This drive delivers 100 percent of the power to both tracks, which allows operators to push a full load through turns without losing material.

With a wide range of blade options, the TD-25M is grade-control ready with a choice of Trimble-ready grade control solutions for road and highway applications. These factory-fitted smart solutions can boost productivity by increasing accuracy, reducing passes and saving time and fuel.

TD-25M Specs:

Drawbar Pull: 794 kN

Engine Power: 375 hp

Weight Range: 90,940 to 92,410 lb.

Max Torque: 1,600 lb-foot at 1,200 rpm

Track Gauge: 84 in.

Track Shoe Width: 22 in.

Shoes, Each Side: 39

Track Rollers, Each Side: 7

Overall Height — FOPS Cab: 12 ft. 3 in.

Overall Height — Beacon: 12 ft. 10 in.

For more information, visit the newly launched www.dresstana.com.

