Diamond Mowers Drum Mulcher DC Pro X is ideal for large-scale brush clearing, undergrowth removal and vegetation management.

Compatible with standard and high-flow hydraulic machines, this powerful attachment is offered in 60 in. and 72 in. cutting widths and can shred trees and brush up to 9 in. in diameter, producing a fine mulch. The proprietary helical tooth pattern is modeled after a vacuum brush to feed material efficiently toward the center of the drum, while the patented depth control rings control bite size for optimal infeed and material processing.

For maximum versatility, this attachment can utilize three different mulching teeth options based on environment and operator preference: Four-Point Hardened Steel Teeth for applications with limited ground contact; Twin Chisel Planer Teeth for intermittent ground contact; and Twin Maul Carbide Teeth for heavy ground contact and use on rocky terrain.

