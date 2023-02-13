List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
ConExpo
Buyer's Guides
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Drum Mulcher DC Pro X Tackles Large-Scale Clearing, Management

Mon February 13, 2023 - National Edition
Diamond Mowers


Compatible with standard and high-flow hydraulic machines, this powerful attachment is offered in 60 in. and 72 in. cutting widths and can shred trees and brush up to 9 in. in diameter, producing a fine mulch.
Compatible with standard and high-flow hydraulic machines, this powerful attachment is offered in 60 in. and 72 in. cutting widths and can shred trees and brush up to 9 in. in diameter, producing a fine mulch.

Diamond Mowers Drum Mulcher DC Pro X is ideal for large-scale brush clearing, undergrowth removal and vegetation management.

Compatible with standard and high-flow hydraulic machines, this powerful attachment is offered in 60 in. and 72 in. cutting widths and can shred trees and brush up to 9 in. in diameter, producing a fine mulch. The proprietary helical tooth pattern is modeled after a vacuum brush to feed material efficiently toward the center of the drum, while the patented depth control rings control bite size for optimal infeed and material processing.

For maximum versatility, this attachment can utilize three different mulching teeth options based on environment and operator preference: Four-Point Hardened Steel Teeth for applications with limited ground contact; Twin Chisel Planer Teeth for intermittent ground contact; and Twin Maul Carbide Teeth for heavy ground contact and use on rocky terrain.

For more information, visit diamondmowers.com.




Today's top stories

Concrete Industry Working Toward Carbon Elimination

DEVELON Introduces New DX89R-7 Mini Excavator With Greater Lifting Capacity

Half-Built Carolina Panthers Practice Facility in South Carolina Destined for Demolition

Takeuchi Releases TB20e Battery-Powered Compact Excavator

Virginia DOT, Archer Western Lead Work Along Appalachian Foothills

ASCO Equipment Acquires OCT Equipment

Vermont Initiative Awards $12.6M to Improve Mobile Home Water System

Brush Cutter Pro Offers Premium Performance, Lighter Weight



 

Read more about...

Attachments Brush Cutters / Mulchers Diamond Mowers skid steer attachment






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA