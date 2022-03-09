Ideal for small- to large-scale mulching and brush clearing applications, Diamond Mowers’ skid-steer drum mulcher is available in 60 in. and 72 in. cutting widths, compatible with low- and high-flow machines, and can process material up to 9 in. in diameter.

Best known for its 70-ft. scale model of the Eiffel Tower, Paris, Tenn., also is home to Shamrock Dirt and Forestry LLC, a family-owned and operated business run by President and CEO Patrick Jacobs.

Experienced in land clearing, brush cutting, and dirt work, the company also provides demolition, excavation and forestry services for customers in Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Tennessee and beyond, and built one of Tennessee's premier Motocross facilities.

The Shamrock team utilizes Diamond Mowers' 60 in. skid-steer drum mulcher on its John Deere 333G compact track loader to shred red and white oak, poplar, maple, gum and locust trees common in their service area.

Ideal for turning brush and trees into a finer mulch for quick composition, the powerful attachment provides optimal control, making it safe to use near homes, busy roads, livestock and utility lines.

"This mulcher has been a game-changer for us in many ways," noted Jacobs. "A great feature of this unit is its efficiency. With better fuel efficiency, cooler running temperatures, and a head that produces smaller mulch for a better finished product, it has helped us increase revenue and customers."

Featuring depth control rings to regulate bite size, two-speed variable displacement piston motor for enhanced productivity and visibility, and anti-wrap plates to prevent materials from wrapping around the drum, the attachment exceeded expectations and gave the Shamrock team confidence to tackle any land clearing project.

While the company's core focus is land clearing and dirt work, Shamrock Dirt and Forestry also works with customers in need of demolition, excavation and forestry services. Projects as varied as these call for high-performance equipment that can clear acres of growth and deliver reliable, quality results.

As far as Diamond Mowers' customer service goes, Jacobs said, "We haven't had any issues but calling in with questions has been a breeze. Our questions have always been answered quickly and professionally."

When asked if he would recommend Diamond Mowers, Jacobs' response was emphatic.

"Absolutely! We love to do business with great companies that offer great products," he explained. "Diamond builds great products and that makes it easy for us to suggest them to others."

Diamond Mowers offers a wide range of specialized cutting attachments compatible with most tractor, skid-steer, wheel loader, and excavator brands.

