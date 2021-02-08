At 20,000 sq. ft., the new store is five times larger than its previous Carmel location and is its second location in Putnam County. The store is situated near the main thoroughfares of I-84, Route 52 and Route 311.

Durante Rentals announced the grand opening of its new full-service rental facility located at 81 Commerce Drive in Carmel, N.Y.

At 20,000 sq. ft., the new store is five times larger than its previous Carmel location and is its second location in Putnam County. The store is situated near the main thoroughfares of I-84, Route 52 and Route 311.

The new location will offer rentals, sales, parts and service of equipment for construction, industrial and homebuilding applications. This larger location will allow Durante Rentals to better service its Westchester, Putnam and Fairfield County customers by bringing in millions of dollars of new equipment to the area, including boom lifts, backhoes, air compressors, forklifts, excavators, generators, scissor lifts and more.

"This new Carmel facility is strategically located to quickly and efficiently service our northern customer base as we expand into new geographies," said President of Durante Rentals, Liam Harrington.

"This larger building improves our operational efficiency and reinforces Durante's commitment to a best-in-class rental experience for our customers. We have resumed our growth strategy and expect further expansion in 2021."

The new showroom will carry everything a contractor needs, including chainsaws, generators, safety gear, diamond blades, traffic safety products, accessories and more. The space also will feature a fully stocked parts department, a 10,000 sq. ft. service center and plenty of customer parking.

The Carmel store will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday.

For more information, call 845/456-6969 or visit Duranterentals.com.

Today's top stories