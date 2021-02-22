Steve Durante

Durante Rentals, a leader in the construction equipment rental industry, announced Steve Durante has joined the company as chief sales officer.

As the organization's senior-most sales leader, Durante will provide strategic leadership and direction to both the inside and outside sales teams. He will be responsible for creating and executing a sales strategy focused on increased market share and long-term revenue growth.

"I'm extremely excited for this opportunity and look forward to utilizing my industry experience to make an immediate impact on the success of our sales team," said Durante.

"My learning and development initiatives, which will include coaching and training, will provide our sales team with a road map for success. My years of experience in the field building customer relationships will play a key role in building an industry-leading sales team."

Steve Durante comes to Durante Rentals with 27 years of proven sales and management experience in the construction equipment industry. Most recently, he served as the NYC district sales manager of a multi-billion-dollar global equipment rental company, currently in the RER top five.

He reorganized the sales team within his market and was responsible for three consecutive years of double-digit growth. In 2018 he was awarded the inaugural Presidents Trophy to recognize his outstanding performance and for authoring a sales book focused on renting equipment in an urban market titled Unlimited Success.

"After twenty years, it's great to work with my brother Steve again," said CEO Anthony Durante. "The knowledge and experience he has acquired during his career will be instrumental in the development of our sales team and will bring a synergy to our inside and outside teams."

"The entire Durante team is eager to collaborate with Steve in aligning our sales objectives with our overall business strategy. Our top priority has been adding key people to the team as we propel our expansion in 2021," he concluded.

For more information, call 1-800-DURANTE or visit duranterentals.com.

