Durex Products Inc., based in Luck, Wis., will display its screen media, liners, wear parts and screen accessories in booth 1147 at Nashville Music City Center, March 29 to 31, in Nashville, Tenn.

The company offers numerous innovative urethane, rubber and specialty wire screen media options, which allow customers to fine-tune production and increase tons per hour, while keeping products in spec and lowering operating costs. Durex has offered screen media technologies since 1965, including its well-known Livewire, Armor, Accuslot, and Vibraspan products. Wear liners and parts for aggregate equipment and screen accessories round out the company's offerings.

Modular Urethane and Rubber Screen Panels — Available in modular snap-in, pin-style, knock-in and bolt-in systems. These panels feature tapered openings that are wider at the bottom, which reduces plugging and increases throughput.

— Available in modular snap-in, pin-style, knock-in and bolt-in systems. These panels feature tapered openings that are wider at the bottom, which reduces plugging and increases throughput. Woven and Slotted Wire Screens — Made of high-quality oil-tempered, stainless, or high-carbon steel. Woven-wire screen allows the use of lighter-gauge wire, while still providing enhanced wear life. Long-slot triple-shoot screens are crimped to provide better screening accuracy and eliminate blinding and plugging.

— Made of high-quality oil-tempered, stainless, or high-carbon steel. Woven-wire screen allows the use of lighter-gauge wire, while still providing enhanced wear life. Long-slot triple-shoot screens are crimped to provide better screening accuracy and eliminate blinding and plugging. Livewire Screens — A self-cleaning-type screen, featuring molded rubber strips that hold its high-strength wires in place, providing better screening action and greater open area.

— A self-cleaning-type screen, featuring molded rubber strips that hold its high-strength wires in place, providing better screening action and greater open area. Accuslot Screens — A self-cleaning-type screen that helps eliminate plugging and/or blinding, while minimizing the passing of slivers and chips.

— A self-cleaning-type screen that helps eliminate plugging and/or blinding, while minimizing the passing of slivers and chips. Vibraspan Screens — A self-cleaning-type screen featuring longitudinal slots for more open area, without sacrificing product size control.

— A self-cleaning-type screen featuring longitudinal slots for more open area, without sacrificing product size control. Armor Screens — A combination of high-grade woven-wire cloth with molded polyurethane coating, designed to increase throughput, as it reduces plugging and noise.

— A combination of high-grade woven-wire cloth with molded polyurethane coating, designed to increase throughput, as it reduces plugging and noise. Wear Liners — Including magnetic, plug-weldable, and bolt-on liners for screen boxes, crusher mainframes, feed boxes, chutes, flumes and discharge openings.

— Including magnetic, plug-weldable, and bolt-on liners for screen boxes, crusher mainframes, feed boxes, chutes, flumes and discharge openings. Wear Parts — Including urethane and rubber, used in sizing and separating on screens, classifiers, dewatering screws, and various chutes and transfer areas.

— Including urethane and rubber, used in sizing and separating on screens, classifiers, dewatering screws, and various chutes and transfer areas. Screen Accessories — Including, but not limited to, side-tension rails, J-bolts, U-bolts, donuts, stringers and ferrules.

For more information, call 715/472-2111, email [email protected] or visit www.durexproducts.com.

