Dynapac photo (L-R): Patrick Overstreet, director, product support of Ascendum, Jennifer Bishop, dealer sales manager – southeast of Dynapac, Janet Howard, director of sales of Ascendum, Grant Adams, CEO of Ascendum and Matt Nelson, director of dealer sales of Dynapac

Dynapac announced its new dealer partner, Ascendum Machinery.

This partnership strengthens Dynapac's presence in the southeast, expanding sales and support in North Carolina, South Carolina and east Tennessee.

Ascendum Machinery, with its extensive industry expertise and core values to be ambitious, reliable and client-centric compliments Dynapac standards of excellence in providing solutions that enhance productivity and efficiency through offering Dynapac's full line of compaction and highway paving equipment.

With multiple locations and a strong footprint in the construction industry, Ascendum Machinery is well-positioned to bring Dynapac's products closer to contractors, municipalities and infrastructure development projects. This collaboration underscores Dynapac's commitment to building strong dealer relationships and delivering superior value to customers.

"At Ascendum Machinery, we are pleased to partner with Dynapac to better serve our customers by filling specific gaps in our existing product portfolio," said Grant Adams, CEO of Ascendum Machinery. "This partnership enhances our ability to deliver more targeted solutions in compaction and paving without changing our core focus. It allows us to provide customers with additional options that help improve efficiency and minimize downtime — aligned with our ongoing commitment to maximizing customer productivity."

Jennifer Bishop, Dynapac Dealer sales manager, expressed her excitement about the partnership, highlighting its role in reconnecting with longtime Dynapac contractors and introducing new customers to the brand's expanding product portfolio. "It is my personal goal to continue growing Dynapac's presence in the southeast, and partnering with Ascendum Machinery is a significant step toward that vision," said Bishop. "I take great pride in representing Dynapac, and this collaboration will elevate our ability to share our brand and products. With Ascendum's expertise and customer-focused approach, both legacy Dynapac users and those new to our brand will have access to the latest innovations and the highest level of support."

For more information, visit www.dynapac.us and www.ascendummachinery.com.

