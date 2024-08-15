CEG photo Gathered here are the people helping to make this year’s event a success with their financial support.

To mark Dynapac North America's 90th anniversary in 2024, the Fort Mill, S.C., maker of paving, compaction and light equipment for road construction recently hosted an event in support of Dream On 3, a local nonprofit that helps make sports dreams come true for children with life-altering physical, intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The Swedish/German manufacturer supports the U.S. market from its North American headquarters, located a few miles south of Charlotte, N.C.

Dream On 3 is dedicated to helping young people ages 5-21 realize their ultimate sports dreams. For more than a decade, the Charlotte-based organization has connected kids with sports-related trips and personalities through a core program known as Dream Experiences.

On a recent summer day, Dynapac held a golf outing called Tee'ing Up Dreams to raise money for Dream On 3 at the Cramer Mountain Club in Cramerton, N.C. In the end, the golf tournament raised $83,000 in sponsorships and donations for the nonprofit.

When asked why his company wanted to be a part of Dream On 3, Dynapac North America President Jamie Roush said, "The mission in general is sort of ingrained in our culture; the DNA of Dynapac is geared to support and grow such philanthropic efforts."

CEG photo

He noted that one young boy named Brody saw his wish come true thanks to a participating company when he got to meet and pal around with several members of the NFL's Carolina Panthers team.

"Now, Dynapac's mission is to make another dreamer's wish happen," Roush said. "And Brody is our ambassador in this journey. We are learning as a company and all of the people here participating in this event are discovering Dream On 3 and how we can support it."

Without the construction industry, including both contractors and equipment dealerships, Dream On 3's expansion and services over the past 10-plus years would likely not have been possible. Generous funding and support from other metro-area businesses, via their sponsorships and Dream On 3's annual Dream Gala in Charlotte, have allowed the nonprofit to grow and prosper.

Dormie Roberts, Dynapac's marketing and digital solutions manager, added that the manufacturer's participation in the golf event and its association with Dream On 3 is all about its desire "to give back to the community we serve."

"Supporting Dream On 3 isn't only about giving; it's about being part of a moment that changes lives," Roberts said. "Every contribution helps enrich the lives of these kids, creating an experience of joy, hope and encouragement."

At its annual gala event, Dream On 3 presents a Queen City Business of the Year award; earlier this year, LeeBoy, the Lincolnton, N.C.-based equipment maker, received the honor.

"We were a part of the gala last time when our friends at LeeBoy asked us to be a part of their fundraising event," Roberts said. "They passed the torch on to us for this year, and now we are in the running for the 2024 Queen City Business of the Year award."

She said that Dynapac fully understands the need for giving kids the opportunity to meet and interact with their sports heroes as well as supporting effective mental health for people of all ages.

"At World of Asphalt this year in Nashville, we specially wrapped one of our pavers to bring awareness to the support systems for construction workers navigating mental health challenges," Roberts added. "It is part of our culture and in our blood that we want to help people, including our customers and partners." CEG

