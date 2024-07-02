Dream On 3 logo

Dynapac is proud to celebrate its 90th anniversary by partnering with Dream On 3, a renowned charity dedicated to making sports dreams come true for children living with chronic illnesses, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and life-altering conditions.

Founded in 1934, Dynapac has a rich history of innovation and commitment to excellence in the construction industry. As the company reaches this significant milestone, it reflects on its journey and the communities it has impacted. To mark this special occasion, Dynapac is directing its efforts toward giving back to the community through a meaningful collaboration with Dream On 3.

As Dynapac celebrates its 90th anniversary, it acknowledges the importance of community support and its role in the company's success. This partnership with Dream On 3 is a testament to Dynapac's dedication to giving back and fostering a culture of compassion and generosity.

"We are honored to support Dream On 3 as part of our 90th-anniversary celebration," said Jamie Roush, president of Dynapac. "This partnership allows us to give back to our community and make a meaningful impact for children and young adults with life-altering conditions. We are committed to helping make their dreams come true and believe in the positive difference it can make."

For more information, visit https://p2p.onecause.com/dynapacteeingupdreams/home.

