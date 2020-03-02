Tim Hyland

Tim Hyland returned to Dynapac recently as the director of sales of key and governmental accounts, working with those customers on sales of the entire Dynapac lineup that includes pavers, feeders and compaction equipment. He is be based at Dynapac's North American headquarters in Fort Mill, S.C.

"It's a great privilege to come back and work at Dynapac, which produces solid, well-built products that are back by outstanding service," said Hyland. "When [President] Brian Bieller and I talked about returning, I jumped at the chance."

Hyland previously served as regional sales manager and district sales manager of Dynapac. Prior to assuming his new role, he was the North American sales manager of Sennebogen.

Early in his career, Hyland worked on the rental side of the industry as the southeast branch manager of Hertz Equipment Rental Corp. He also has held positions as national sales manager, district sales manager and general manager of road building of Liebherr and JCB.

"The construction equipment industry is really a small community, and success is built on a reputation of doing what's right for the customer," said Hyland. "That's the philosophy I have brought to each and every position."

Hyland's new responsibilities include representing Dynapac's FAYAT Group partner, MARINI-ERMONT of North America, which manufactures continuous, batch and cold mix asphalt plants.

"This is a new position and confirms our commitment to better support," said Jamie Roush, vice president of sales. "We are extremely pleased that Tim returned and brought back his vast wealth of experience and knowledge. He is a valuable asset to Dynapac and MARINI-ERMOT, but more importantly, to our customers."

For more information, visit www.dynapac.us.