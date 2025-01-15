E2 Systems, founded in 2008 by brothers Michael and Carl Evangelista, has become a leading manufacturer of material placers for construction. Their Portable Modular Conveyor efficiently moves materials, serving clients nationwide and internationally. The company's dedication to quality and innovation has garnered industry recognition and fueled their commitment to continuous improvement.

Photo courtesy of E2 Systems In 2015, E2 Systems was honored with the NOVA Award by the Construction Innovation Forum for its contributions to construction technology and innovation.

In 2008, brothers Michael and Carl Evangelista founded E2 Systems, an equipment dealership focused on providing high-quality material placement solutions for the construction industry. What began as a solution to a specific problem on a southeast Michigan concrete paving project has since evolved into a leading manufacturer of advanced material placers, serving clients across the United States and internationally.

Photo courtesy of E2 Systems

The idea for E2 Systems was born from a practical need during a concrete paving project. Michael and Carl were working on a demanding two-day pour job site in Michigan that required efficient material placement. The traditional method would have involved using an inline placer machine — an expensive and cumbersome option. Instead, the Evangelistas designed and built a custom material placer, which allowed them to move material quickly and effectively, cutting down on costs and time, but not production.

The Portable Modular Conveyor is designed to attach to any front-end wheel loader of 2.5-cu.-yd. capacity or larger, equipped to accept attachments and has a third valve function. The belt is controlled from inside the loader cab in the same manner as a broom attachment, which is power from the third valve controls.

The low torque, high-speed hydraulic motor on the belt conveyor requires a pump feed of approximately 40 gal. per minute at 3,000 psi. The speed and power of the belt is related to the engine RPM's. The flow control valve on the system allows for proper flow and pressure regulation.

Compact and lightweight, it can be easily transported on the job site attached to the loader at a travel width of 10 ft., or easily transported on a trailer as a legal load. The Material Placer can accept materials from dump trucks, Agitor trucks, transit-mix trucks, off-road trucks, other loaders, backhoes or other conveyors.

The conveyor will shift 2 ft. left or right from center to adapt to the dumping needs and conditions.

The cost-effective Portable Modular Conveyor-Material Placer is versatile, adaptable and flexible, according to the company. Any wheel loader with a third valve can transfer materials including concrete, topsoil, backfill for sewer trenches, agricultural applications or anything that can be conveyed or transferred.

The success of this first unit led to the development of more machines, which were then utilized on numerous projects throughout the United States. As demand grew, E2 Systems quickly realized the potential of its creation and the need for a company that could specialize in building the best material placer equipment possible.

Photo courtesy of E2 Systems

Over the years, E2 Systems has expanded the capabilities of its Portable Modular Conveyor-Material Placer, applying the technology to a variety of industries beyond concrete placement, including aggregate, asphalt and embankment material handling. Today, the innovative equipment is used in 10 states, as well as Canada and Nigeria, Africa.

The Material Placer has become a trusted tool for large-scale projects such as the San Francisco BART Rail System; the Chicago Transit Authority's track renewal initiative; and the Summit Motorsport Dragway in Ohio, to name a few.

At the heart of E2 Systems is a dedicated team, with Michael and Carl serving as the company's leaders. They are closely involved in every aspect of the business, from design and production to customer relations. They are joined by Steve Fusinski, the project manager, who has been with the company for several years and played a critical role in implementing field changes that have improved the machine's performance.

"We've always been hands-on with the development of the Material Placer," said Michael. "Steve's input has been invaluable in adapting our design to meet the specific needs of each project."

Achievements, Recognition

E2 Systems' success is not only measured by its expanding customer base but also by the industry recognition it has received. In 2015, the company was honored with the NOVA Award by the Construction Innovation Forum for its contributions to construction technology and innovation.

"Our team is proud of the work we've done and the trust our customers place in our products," said Carl. "Winning the NOVA Award was a milestone, but it's the feedback from our clients that truly drives us to keep improving."

Photo courtesy of E2 Systems

As E2 Systems continues to grow, the company remains focused on providing high-performance solutions for material handling. The Portable Modular conveyor-Material Placer, while already a key player in major infrastructure projects, will likely see even broader applications as the company fine-tunes its technology.

For Michael and Carl, the journey is far from over.

"We're always looking for new ways to improve and make sure our equipment serves our clients as efficiently as possible," said Michael.

In a construction world that demands precision and efficiency, E2 Systems is poised to continue leading the way with its innovative equipment and unwavering commitment to excellence. It is a productive and dependable tool, according to the company. CEG

