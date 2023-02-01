The new UltraMax 1600X-OC portable impactor plant features Eagle Crusher’s UltraMax 69X impactor with a 69-in. by 51-in. feed opening to allow larger material into the impactor to increase throughput up to 1,000 tph.

Eagle Crusher Co., a manufacturer in the crushing and screening industry, continues its tradition of new product innovation leading into 2023. The company will introduce two new plants on display in the Eagle Crusher booth (C30949) at ConExpo-Con/AGG, March 14 to 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. Also on the show floor will be a proven product favorite.

The new UltraMax 1600X-OC portable impactor plant is designed for larger-size aggregate operations and quarries. It features Eagle Crusher's UltraMax 69X impactor with a 69-in. by 51-in. feed opening to allow larger material into the impactor to increase throughput up to 1,000 tph. This means producers can prep less and crush more to reduce costs and increase profits.

The plant's massive, solid-steel, three-bar, sculptured rotor, weighs in excess of 13 tons and crushes even the largest feed material in a single pass.

Also in the booth is the new 8x20 screen plant with integrated feed conveyor and blending gates. This plant is for producers that demand multi-product screening and can produce up to four products simultaneously, three with absolute sizing, or return the oversized product for further reduction. The integrated 60-in. feed conveyor remains on for transport and eliminates the need for a separate conveyor, while each screen deck features four blending gates to allow for a wide range of custom product mixes to meet specific product needs.

The 2036 jaw crusher, also on the show floor, is one of five jaw crusher models manufactured by Eagle Crusher. Like all the company's jaw crushers, the 2036 is designed to eliminate premature failures and provide years of component life, durability and reliability. It processes abrasive hard rock, using the time tested overhead eccentric design. All moving parts are contained within the main housing, making it ideal for portable or skid mounting.

Partnering with producers worldwide to provide versatile, durable and reliable crushing and screening equipment, Eagle Crusher Co. has been an industry leader for more than 100 years. The company innovated the first solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher and pioneered high volume portable crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry.

