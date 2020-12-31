Eagle Power & Equipment announced that Jim Lutz has been appointed new sales manager effective January 2021.

Lutz, who will be taking over for the recently retired Dean Leonetti Sr., began his career at Eagle Power in October 2007 as a sales representative. He was hired by Dean Leonetti to replace Don Walsh and to cover the sales territory of Montgomery and western Bucks counties in Pa. Until his recent promotion, he had remained in that position for the past 13-plus years.

Lutz started at Eagle Power when he learned about Walsh's retirement while working at ORE Rentals, one of Eagle Power's long-standing customers).

"I was well aware of Eagle Power's solid reputation as a dealer and really thought that getting an opportunity to work for them could lead to some great opportunities for personal growth," he said. "It was and still is appealing to me that we have great employee continuity. Eagle Power has had very little turnover in many key areas, which really is a result of people being treated well. The culture that Jerry McDonald [former president and founder of Eagle Power] put in place many years ago is still carried on by his children, Matt and Bridget, today."

Lutz knows that taking on the sales manager's role is a great opportunity.

"I will oversee our sales team that covers all of the construction products that we represent," he said. "Being in a sales role for many years has given me a solid understanding of what it takes to be successful in this business. My hope is to bring consistency and fairness that keeps our customers satisfied and wanting to come back for future needs."

"We are extremely excited to have Jim [Lutz] take on the role of sales manager," said Mat McDonald, president of Eagle Power & Equipment. "Jim has been with Eagle Power for about 14 years. During that time, Jim has established himself as a solid sales professional who has grown a loyal following of customers built on honesty, dependability and trust. Jim is a true professional in every sense of the word. Customers enjoy working with Jim because he is courteous, quick to respond and fair to deal with. These same qualities are what make Jim an excellent employee and have made him a natural leader here at Eagle Power. It was no surprise to anyone here when we announced Jim was taking the position. Everyone is looking forward to working with Jim in his new role and we are excited to see what new ideas he will introduce."

Lutz inherits a highly seasoned sales team at Eagle Power.

"My intention is to not reinvent the wheel, but to offer support and help streamline things to hopefully create more opportunities for our guys to be even more successful," he said. "Our sales team, which consists of Pat DiCicco, Frank Beck, Rich Verna, Tom Scott, Dean J. Leonetti and Mike Lutz — who will be taking my position, and who also happens to be my brother — has close to 200 years of combined industry experience. Eagle Power is certainly proud to have this group out in the field representing us."

Lutz recognizes that he has some pretty big shoes to fill in his new position

"Dean Leonetti is a true legend in the business," he said. "Dean has been a great mentor, always offering valuable insight into the sales process. Dean has been a true professional and prides himself in having a lot of friends and very few enemies over a career that spans more than four decades. He is a guy's guy, having the ability to find that ‘fish on the wall' interest and being able to carry on a conversation regarding just about anything. My goal is to carry on the relationships that he has helped to develop and maintain. Eagle Power has become a better place because of dedicated employees like Dean Leonetti."

Lutz endeavors to continue the excellence he has seen in his more than 13 years at Eagle Power.

"I have been fortunate to see consistent growth and a lot of happy and satisfied customers over the 13 years that I roamed my territory," he said. "Our product offering is quite vast, but the Case Construction Equipment and Kubota Construction Equipment lines certainly lead the way for us. We have been fortunate to get great support from both manufacturers over many years. As a sales team, we certainly want to be confident in the products that we are selling. We work closely with our parts and service department to try our best to keep customers satisfied. Like anything in life, we occasionally come across some hiccups, but as a group, we want nothing more than to take care of the people that are buying from us."

Lutz also mentioned long-standing relationships with supporting manufacturers, such as Eager Beaver Trailers, Allied Construction Products (Rammer hammers and HoPac compactors), Paladin Brand attachments, CAM trailers, Virnig attachments and many others.

"Our success has been the result of the strength and support that we receive from these manufacturers," he said. "We will continue to represent these high-quality lines of equipment and look for opportunities to grow." CEG