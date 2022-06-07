Eagle Power & Equipment has announced changes to its western service operations as Chris Boxler is promoted from the region's parts and service sales representative (PSSR) to branch manager of the company's New Castle, Del., store. At the same time Matt Burroughs makes the transition from Eagle Power service technician to PSSR covering Chester, Delaware, western Philadelphia and New Castle counties.

Boxler grew up around equipment at his father's general contracting business and grandfather's farm. He took his mechanical acumen and pursued formal training at the Pennsylvania College of Technology in Williamsport, Pa., graduating with an associate's degree in their heavy equipment technology program. Boxler started his Eagle Power career as a shop mechanic 2011 and went on the road the following year. In 2019, he hung up his wrenches to take on the role of PSSR for the company.

This customer focused position is responsible for coordinating between the service and sales teams during equipment deliveries and walkarounds. PSSRs help guide customers as they familiarize themselves with their new equipment, understand how to take full advantage of their warranty options, stay on top of maintenance schedules and receive appraisals when they look to trade their machines in.

"I am excited to be taking on this new position at Eagle Power," said Boxler. "My goal is for our service department to build on its reputation of customer service and to make sure our customers can count on their machine gets back on the job as soon as possible. We're here to make sure they get what they need."

Burroughs has been an Eagle Power technician since 2001. A trencher specialist for his father's excavation company, Burroughs learned about an open position Eagle had for a yard hand, applied, and was soon welcomed to the team. He developed his skill set as a heavy equipment mechanic, working his way up the ladder in the Eagle Power shop and out on the road. He eventually became a first-class mechanic of the New Castle, Del., shop for 11 years and a certified Case Master Technician.

"This is certainly the biggest change in responsibility I've had while at Eagle Power and I'm humbled by the opportunity to make this role my own," said Burroughs. "There are just so many details and features on machines these days. I'm looking forward to using the knowledge I've built up over the past 20 years to help our customers get the most out of their investment. It is everything I love about this line of work without having to worry as much about a sore back or greasy hands at the end of the day."

For More Information about Eagle Power & Equipment, call 215/699-5871 or visit www.eaglepe.com.

Today's top stories