The new Earthborne facility now combines the operations of two facilities the company occupied in Warrington. With this expansion, workspace has increased four-fold.

In November, Earthborne Inc. moved into its new facility sitting on 18 acres on Titus Avenue in Warrington, Pa. Earthborne is a full-service equipment and truck dealership and has served Warrington, Philadelphia and surrounding areas for more than 45 years.

The new 75,000-sq.-ft. facility includes an expansive equipment showroom, a well-stocked parts department, a temperature-controlled drive through and service center, a paint and body shop and a dig and demo area for those looking to "test drive" the equipment.

"When we started working on this project over four years ago, we sat down and asked our team what was most important to them so that we could support our customers the best way possible," said Doug Taylor, president and CEO of Earthborne Inc.

"This facility was carefully designed to meet the needs and comforts of both our employees and customers alike and it has certainly exceeded all our expectations. Aside from our new service shop, we invest heavily in training and technology to support reliable diagnostics and fast, top-quality service. That's also why we added two training rooms in our new facility and partner with many local tech schools for continued education."

The temperature-controlled shop offers technicians a personal workstation with hook ups for air, electric and centralized fluids and all work benches are serviced by 17 overhead cranes throughout the shop to assist with the heavier jobs. They also have access to a specialty tool room with the latest in electronic test equipment.

In addition to Earthborne's existing sales, service, parts, rentals, towing and hauling departments, the new facility boasts new services to their resume. The new body fabrication and paint shop offers a SprayLine 15 by 15 by 64-ft. paint booth, large enough to work on any tractor trailer, recreational vehicle or bus brought in.

The new campus also will soon offer a dig and demo area for customers looking to get behind the controls of any machine before they make a purchase.

Taylor said that equipment and truck service customers are finding that Earthborne is truly a one-stop-shop and it has been exciting to watch its customer base grow now that the services Earthborne can offer has expanded.

"Our customers are just as excited as we are," Taylor said. "In this industry, we know time is money, and our number one priority is keeping our customers happy. So you won't find us creating any unnecessary downtime. If a job requires a specialty hardware or part, we can make it in our fabrication shop. If a customer needs body work and a new paint job, we'll do all of that too. Parts are readily available. And technicians stand ready to work. All under one roof."

Earthborne Inc. carries an extensive line of construction, forestry, snow removal, landscaping equipment and trailers for sale as well as for rent. The company also serves the community as a 24-hour towing and hauling service. The facility in Warrington includes a service department and a well-stocked parts counter, serving customers with all makes and models of equipment, trucks and trailers.

For more information, visit www.EarthborneInc.com.

