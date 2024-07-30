To keep up with its growing population, officials in Mishawaka, Ind., approved construction of a new water treatment plant. The $40 million plant is part of the city's plan to improve the area's water system.

This three-year project, captured by EarthCam in 4K, documents the transformation of the site into a facility designed by DLZ Indiana. Built by Thieneman Construction, the 26,000-sq.-ft. water treatment plant, part of a $63 million upgrade to Mishawaka's water system, is set to provide an additional 8.2 million gallons of clean water daily to the city's residents.

The project includes an 8-million-gal. per day (MGD) water treatment plant; five well houses; two 0.5-million-gal. storage tanks; and comprehensive site improvements. The plant also has the capacity to expand up to 15 MGD.

EarthCam screenshot





