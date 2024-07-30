List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    VIDEO: EarthCam Shows Construction Time-Lapse of Juday Creek Water Treatment Plant

    EarthCam captures time-lapse of Mishawaka's $40 million Juday Creek Water Treatment Plant construction. Facility provides 8.2 million gallons of clean water daily, part of $63 million upgrade to city's water system. EarthCam offers cutting-edge live camera technology and has documented over a trillion dollars of global construction projects.

    Tue July 30, 2024 - Midwest Edition #16
    EarthCam



    The $40 million plant is part of the city’s plan to improve the area’s water system.   (EarthCam screenshot) To keep up with its growing population, officials in Mishawaka, Ind., approved construction of a new water treatment plant.   (EarthCam screenshot) This three-year project, captured by EarthCam in 4K, documents the transformation of the site into a facility designed by DLZ Indiana.   (EarthCam screenshot) Built by Thieneman Construction, the 26,000-sq.-ft. water treatment plant, part of a $63 million upgrade to Mishawaka’s water system, is set to provide an additional 8.2 million gal. of clean water daily to the city’s residents.   (EarthCam screenshot)

    To keep up with its growing population, officials in Mishawaka, Ind., approved construction of a new water treatment plant. The $40 million plant is part of the city's plan to improve the area's water system.

    This three-year project, captured by EarthCam in 4K, documents the transformation of the site into a facility designed by DLZ Indiana. Built by Thieneman Construction, the 26,000-sq.-ft. water treatment plant, part of a $63 million upgrade to Mishawaka's water system, is set to provide an additional 8.2 million gallons of clean water daily to the city's residents.

    The project includes an 8-million-gal. per day (MGD) water treatment plant; five well houses; two 0.5-million-gal. storage tanks; and comprehensive site improvements. The plant also has the capacity to expand up to 15 MGD.

    About EarthCam

    EarthCam is a global leader in providing live camera technology, content and services. Founded in 1996, EarthCam provides live streaming video, time-lapse construction cameras, 3D/4D BIM model integrations and security solutions for corporate and government clients.

    EarthCam offers the highest resolution imagery available, including the world's first outdoor gigapixel panorama camera system. This technology delivers multi-billion pixel clarity for monitoring and archiving important projects and events. EarthCam has documented more than a trillion dollars of construction projects around the world. The company is headquartered on a 10-acre campus in northern New Jersey.

    Projects documented by EarthCam include: One Vanderbilt, St. Regis Chicago, Hudson Yards, UBS Arena, SoFi Stadium, Allegiant Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, LAX Airport, Moynihan Station, San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge, Panama Canal Expansion, The Red Sea Project, The Jeddah Tower, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Whitney Museum of American Art, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, One World Trade Center, Statue of Liberty Museum and the Smithsonian Air & Space Museum.

    For more information, visit EarthCam.net.

    EarthCam screenshot





