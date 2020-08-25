Easier Access for Difficult, High Altitude Construction Sites

In Austria, a BF120.4 crusher bucket followed the ski slopes’ route, while crushing limestone and using it as base material.

Accessing mountain roads in the middle of a forest is sometimes impractical, and without public trails, it's practically impossible.

And even if often the sole way is to reach the peak is by foot, it can be weary but so rewarding.

Let's think how difficult it is for companies that need to make or maintain the forestry trails. Image the challenges they must face to reach their location with the proper equipment for the job, while maintaining low operating costs, and without impacting the forest's resources.

They need to plan a project while adhering to their budget and environmental laws. Usually, these jobs are necessary and need to be completed quickly to avoid natural disasters like landslides, or to open resorts in time for the season.

To overcome all the challenges it's crucial to rely on simple, versatile, and fast equipment.

MB Crusher attachments open the road ahead, literally, for companies who use them: they can be installed on and transported with the machinery you plan to use for the project and can adapt to any job site to process material. They eliminate all struggle and expenses commonly associated with these forestry jobs, according to the manufacturer.

When the Road Isn't There...

Reaching the job site is the first expense and obstacle to consider, especially if the location is in an isolated area with limited or no access. Bigger machines require expensive, specialized transportation difficult to obtain for similar projects. By mounting an MB crusher bucket on a piece of equipment, the unit is transported with your machinery, avoiding expensive transportation methods.

This is what the forestry department in Nevada did, they re-surfaced the firebreaks roads by using the MB crusher bucket to process and recycle granite and river rock. By using the unit, the department eliminated all material hauling costs, which helps save millions of dollars a year from transportation cost and reduces the invasive species and other type of minerals that were trucked in the past to do this type of jobs.

A similar situation happened in Serbia, where the SrbljaSume state department — which is dedicated to constructing and maintaining all forest trails — is using the BF90.3 crusher bucket on an excavator. This MB unit is crushing basalt that will be used as road base to either construct or to preserve existing roads.

A company in northern Italy had a similar project: to create a scenic path that leads into a forest. With the BF90.3 mobile crusher, they processed natural stone and rocks and managed harder materials with ease. Everything was efficiently done on site.

The same thing happened in another region, Friuli Venezia Giulia, where a larger crusher bucket model, the BF120.4, arrived at a construction site in the mountains, despite it being difficult to reach.

Mountain trails aren't solely used for hiking. In the winter, snow transforms these locations into renowned ski resorts. These ski resorts have to be ready before the season officially starts, meaning that a quick turnaround is necessary.

In Austria, a BF120.4 crusher bucket followed the ski slopes' route, while crushing limestone and using it as base material.

Separating and selecting dirt is the next crucial point when constructing trails: a common solution is to haul the material up and down the mountain. You can get rid of this step with MB Crusher's units. MB's screening buckets can access all construction sites and screen material on the spot.

This happened on a job site in Canada's forests where they built a path leading to a residential area using the soil and rock screened with an MB-S10 screening bucket. Not only did they eliminate all hauling fees, but also followed all environmental protocols by using material available at the location.

When Roads Need to Be Cleared...

Mountain trails need to be frequently cleared of obstacles such as tree trunks, branches and debris moved onto the walkway by storms and winds.

A massive storm that hit Italy in 2018, razed a large portion of forest in the Trentino Alto Adige and Veneto regions. To recover the fallen tree trunks and debris from roads and paths and equipment that would help move the materials regardless of how the tree trunks were laying: the MB Crusher MB-G demolition and sorting grapples. The full rotation and a strong clasping strength, allows to pick up materials at different angles while also ensuring nothing falls out of the sides.

MB Crusher grapples are easy to operate and is the perfect tool to move objects with strength and precision, according to the manufacturer.

Trails have to be cleared of surrounding vegetation and brushwood that could be an obstacle to foot traffic. This also can be done with one of MB Crusher's grapples: once they are mounted onto your equipment, you pair them with the correct accessory and get the job done.

All over the world, our customers show how MB Crusher units are a great tool for the agricultural and forestry industries that have to deal with difficult-to-access locations, high operational costs and environmental protection laws.

MB Crusher's units process material on any job site, making it available for immediate reuse or resale. All kind of materials are handled with ease and the units don't need to be sent to special centers to be serviced, the maintenance can be done on the job site without lengthy downtime.

For more information, visit www.mbcrusher.com.

