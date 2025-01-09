East Manufacturing, a leader in aluminum trailers, has rebranded to East Trailers LLC to align with its goal of being a top partner for transportation companies. The shift emphasizes customer-centric values and a focus on quality, innovation, and integrated solutions for the trucking industry. The renaming highlights a streamlined identity, enhanced customer relationships, and a commitment to addressing industry challenges through innovation.

East Manufacturing LLC, a North American leader in premium aluminum trailers, announced its new name: East Trailers LLC.

This renaming aligns the company with its vision to be the best partner for transportation companies. It reflects the company's steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative aluminum and steel trailers and aftermarket parts — all designed to meet the ever-changing needs of its customers, the company said.

This shift underscores the company's vision to prioritize its customers in every aspect of its business, from product design, manufacturing and support to aftermarket parts and service.

The name change highlights a streamlined identity, focusing on the company's core product line — trailers — and reinforcing its dedication to being an integrated solutions provider and a reliable partner for the trucking industry. With this transition, East renews its focus on enhancing customer relationships and fostering innovation to address the challenges faced by the transportation industry.

"The transition to East Trailers LLC marks an exciting new chapter in our journey," said Tom Wiseman, president of East Trailers LLC. "This change reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality trailers for both the on-highway and vocational trucking markets. It also solidifies our vision to place customers and partners at the center of everything we do. We look forward to continuing to drive success together under our new name."

While the name has evolved, Wiseman emphasized that East's dedication to innovation, superior craftsmanship and exceptional service remains stronger than ever.

Along with the name change, East has renamed its website URL to www.East-Trailers.com. In addition, the East logo will remain unchanged with the new East Trailers LLC name.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

