Easton Sales and Rentals, a U.S. Terex Trucks dealer, has won the 2020 "Top Dealer Award". In a challenging year, the family-run dealership achieved outstanding results and sold a significant number of articulated haulers, bringing the Terex Trucks TA300 and TA400 to more U.S. customers.

Just like anywhere else in the world, 2020 was a challenging year for North America. While the volume of heavy equipment sales and rentals dropped compared to 2019, many construction sites remained open – driving demand for machinery.

Across the Terex Trucks network of around 40 dealers in the United States, one of them sold more articulated haulers than any other dealer in North America: Easton Sales and Rentals. That's why Terex Trucks has presented the family-run business with its annual "Top Dealer Award," to say thank you for a great sales performance in 2020.

"Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, we experienced strong demand for Terex Trucks haulers and had a great number of total orders in our books," said Jeff Udelson, owner of Easton Sales and Rentals. "Our customers like the TA300 and TA400 because they are robust, durable machines that have a low total cost of ownership. On top of this, Terex Trucks offers a competitive lease program, which is a really great thing in difficult times like the ones we're living through right now."

Competitive Total Offer

As part of the Volvo family, Terex Trucks has a comprehensive finance program offer in cooperation with Volvo Financial Services (VFS). In addition, the TA300 and TA400 are sold with a three-year warranty, telematics and planned maintenance included as standard in North America.

The TA300 and TA400 meet the Tier IV Final emission standards without the need for a diesel particulate filter (DPF). This is achieved via the latest generation selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology, combined with exhaust gas regeneration (EGR) and a variable geometry turbo (VGT), reducing fuel consumption and operational costs.

Trucks That Go Where Others Can't

"As U.S. infrastructure projects remain a silver lining in this pandemic and the government has signaled plans to make significant investments to help the economy recover, we want to make sure we're well-positioned in this important market," said Daniel Meara, regional sales manager of Terex Trucks. "We expect the demand for construction equipment in North America to pick up in the second half of 2021, and we're glad to know that with Easton, we have a great partner in the market."

Over the last few months, the Terex Trucks haulers sold and rented by Easton have been part of big projects in Texas and New Mexico. They have helped build distribution centers for big international courier and e-commerce companies and have been part of two major new high school construction projects. Terex Trucks haulers excel in the toughest applications and are designed to go where others can't, according to the manufacturer. For customers in Texas, where large amounts of rain can cause the terrain to get very muddy, this was a big selling point.

"The Terex Trucks haulers have incredible traction on tough terrain. Our customers tell us that they appreciate the trucks because they are able to work productively in extreme conditions, when other trucks would simply get stuck in the dirt," Udelson said.

Dedicated to Customers

Easton Sales and Rentals LLC. has been working with Terex Trucks for more than two decades. At its two locations in the United States– Houston, Texas, and Albuquerque, N.M. – 25 employees offer a dedicated service to customers. Founded in 2009, the dealership sells and rents earthmoving heavy equipment for jobs such as hauling, trench digging, loading, grading or excavating. Easton's customers cover a variety of industries including construction and road building.

"The team at Easton really deserves the win of the Terex Trucks Top Dealer Award," Meara concluded. "Their strong commitment to supporting customers is what makes them so successful. Operators know that an Easton mechanic will be on the job site in no time if there's ever an issue with a machine."

