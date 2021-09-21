Ed Abel Jr.

E.B. "Ed" Abel Jr., 77, passed away on Sept. 14, 2021, at his home. He was the husband of Susan V. (Shenenberger) Abel, with whom he celebrated 26 years of marriage on Sept. 7.

Born July 22, 1944, in Wrightsville, Pa., he was the son of the late Edwin B. and Dorothy M. (Gilbert) Abel. He was a graduate of Eastern High School.

Mr. Abel served in the U.S. Army upon his graduation from high school. After his time in the Army, he worked in the construction field and in 1972 formed his own company, E.B. Abel Construction Co. Inc. He grew the company until his exit from the business in 1993. He also led many business ventures and companies that carried his vision for professionalism and high standards. This included County Line Quarry, Consolidated Construction Company, Alpha Charlie, Circle A Racing, Bulle Rock Golf Course and Resource Recovery.

In addition to his devoted wife, Mr. Abel is survived by his son, Troy Abel and wife, Laurie; two grandsons, Kyle Abel and wife, Emily, and Brady Abel; great-granddaughter Lucy; sister Nancy Rau and husband Michael; and brother Tony Abel and wife, Ann; and numerous nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Stermer.

A gathering of friends and family to celebrate his life will be held on Oct. 17, 2021, at Historic Ashland, 6219 Lincoln Highway, Wrightsville, PA 17368 from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Zion United Methodist Church, 1 North Main Street, East Prospect, PA 17317.

