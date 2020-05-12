ECA Brings New KLEMM Drilling Rigs to U.S., Canadian Markets

ECA has begun distribution of KLEMM’s newly introduced KR 806-4GM and KR 801-3GS anchor and micropile drilling rigs.

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) has begun distribution of two new drilling rigs introduced to the North American market at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 by KLEMM Bohrtechnik.

The KR 806-4GM and the KR 801-3GS are the two newest additions to this line of anchor and micropile drilling rigs.

The KLEMM line of rigs are ideal for a wide range of drilling and ground improvement applications including micropiles, jet grouting, tieback anchors, dual rotary drilling and soil nail walls. These compact rigs are best known for delivering "unstoppable" dynamic power and offering a wide range of drill mast positions that can be operated via remote control or on a machine-mounted control panel, according to the manufacturer.

The KR 806-4GM represents a step down in weight class from the KR 807-7 Series. The rig contains a newly developed kinematics system and a MAG 6.1 drum magazine, which represents an upgrade to the MAG 7.0.

The KR 806-4GM is ideal for installing heavy double heads for drilling in rotary/rotary percussion mode and in rotary drum mode, in addition to the use of hydraulic hammers. The new kinematics system allows the rig to hold a magazine load of up to 1,100 kg, casings of up to 178 mm in diameter, and pipe pairs of up to 3,000 mm in length, according to the manufacturer.

The design of the KR 801-3GS is especially compact. Its reinforced boom assembly offers flexibility and enough load-carrying capacity for the operation of moderately heavy drill head units of the KH and KD range in conjunction with a maximum usable rod length of 4,000 mm. Various drill masts are available as well to match a variety of applications. The KR 801-3GS also is a product of KLEMM's special focus on generating more engine power, greater pump output, power sharing and energy efficiency.

"KLEMM continues to innovate new rigs in response to our customers' changing needs in the field," said Vice President - Sales and Marketing Jeff Harmston. "These two new machines are a reflection of that so we expect strong sales and rental demand among ECA's customers in the U.S. and Canada."

