Jason Church (L) and Kevin Sharp

ECA Canada Company recently announced the addition of two key team members in its ongoing effort to serve its customers in eastern Canada and expand into western Canada.

ECA Canada welcomed Account Manager Kevin Sharp, based out of its new Vancouver branch, and BAUER Trainer and After Sales Support Manager Jason Church, out of its Toronto branch.

Sharp comes to ECA Canada with a long history in the foundation drilling industry. His experience as president of Sharp Construction, general manager of Northstar Sharp's, and as a sales rep with Western Equipment Solutions and Traxxon Foundation Equipment make him a valuable addition to the ECA Canada team in Vancouver.

Sharp said what brought him to ECA Canada was the company's commitment to training and continuing education. ECA Canada's focus on bringing strong after sales support to its western Canada customers is another reason for Sharp's enthusiasm in the role.

"I'm looking forward to being able to provide turnkey solutions for any foundation project for all of our clients," Sharp said, "No one provides that level of support like ECA."

Church, who was previously the service manager for ECA Canada from 2016-2018, returns to ECA Canada. With years of experience as a drill rig operator, Church comes tailor made for the role, which will see him training rig operators across Canada, supporting the service department at the Toronto branch and managing customer after-sale support.

Church said he is excited for the opportunity to get back after being away for a few years.

"To be honest, I never wanted to leave," Church said. "It's probably the best work environment I've ever been in."

One of Church's best attributes in his new role at ECA Canada is his passion for teaching and instruction.

"I've always liked and felt fulfilled by sharing my experience," Church said. "Whether it was making mistakes or overcoming challenges. I feel like this is an opportunity to feel this fulfillment all the time. We succeed if our customers succeed."

ECA has been a leading supplier of foundation construction equipment in the eastern United States and eastern Canada for more than a century. It is the exclusive distributor of BAUER Drilling Rigs, KLEMM Anchor and Micropile Drilling Rigs, RTG Piling Rigs, and BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems. It also distributes HPSI Vibratory Pile Hammers, WORD International Drill Attachments, Dawson Construction Products, ALLU Ground Improvement Equipment, Pile Master Air Hammers, DIGGA Dangle Drills, Olin Concrete Pumps, and KB International synthetic polymer slurry.

ECA offers sales, rentals, service and parts from nine facilities throughout the eastern United States and eastern Canadian Provinces.

For more information, visit ecanet.com.

