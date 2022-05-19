ECA Canada currently supports eastern Canada from its Ontario branch (pictured), but a new facility will be established in the Vancouver area with sales, parts and service for all product lines to service its new western Canada territory.

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA), a distributor of specialty foundation equipment, has been awarded the sales territory of western Canada by BAUER Maschinen and BAUER Equipment America. The official announcement was made at the company's annual sales meeting in Florida in January.

Foundation contractors in western Canada can expect the same wide range of equipment, services and parts ECA and ECA Canada offer in the eastern United States and Canada.

President/CEO Roy Kern said, "We're very excited about expanding our operations into western Canada. We'll be locally supplying and stocking a full complement of BAUER products and accessories including BG drilling rigs, RTG piling equipment, KLEMM small diameter drills, BAUER MAT/Obermann slurry handling, mixing, and pumping equipment, MC duty-cycle cranes and cutters."

ECA has been serving eastern Canada as ECA Canada Company since 1999 through its Uxbridge, Ontario, headquarters. As one of the largest BAUER distributors in the world, this was a natural progression for BAUER to grow its presence in the western provinces of Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia.

ECA is planning to open a full-service facility in the Vancouver area with sales, parts, and service for all product lines. While existing employees will have an opportunity relocate, ECA is poised to hire several local people to staff the new branch.

"ECA has a long history of providing excellent service; the most technologically advanced and robust equipment and accessories; large parts inventories; well trained, knowledgeable and courteous staff; and extensive project application expertise," said Kern. "We now look forward to providing that same focus and energy to assist western Canadian contractors in the efficient and profitable installation of foundations, shoring, and ground improvement."

For more information, visit ecanet.com.

