ECA to Bring Obermann Products to American, Canadian Markets

Tue March 03, 2020 - National Edition
ECA will enhance its line of slurry handling equipment following BAUER MAT’s acquisition of Mühlhäuser-Obermann GmbH.
ECA will bring a new dimension to its Bauer line following the integration of Mühlhäuser-Obermann GmbH into Bauer Mat slurry handling systems in November 2019. Operating under the name Obermann Mat, the company brings all products and employees under the umbrella of The Bauer Group.

Obermann has established a global leadership position in injection pumps, mixers, and jet grouting pumps since being founded in 1974. This integration allows ECA to bring an even wider range of mixing and injection technology to complement its existing line of mixing and separation technology from Bauer Mat slurry handling systems, according to the company.

"ECA sees huge potential for the Bauer Mat line in the North American foundation construction markets," said Jeff Harmston, vice president — sales and marketing. "The Obermann acquisition allows us to bring greater value to our Bauer customers, and also to potentially open up new market segments."

Obermann Mat will be exhibiting at F6946 on the Festival Grounds at ConExpo-Con/AGG 2020 from March 10 to 14 in Las Vegas. The exhibit also will feature ECA, Bauer Mat , Klemm and RTG.

For more information, visit ecanet.com.



