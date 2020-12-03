ECA has agreed to distribute the entire line of Olinpump concrete, shotcrete, and grout pumps in the eastern United States and eastern Canada.

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA), a distributor of specialty foundation equipment, has agreed to distribute the entire line of Olinpump concrete, shotcrete and grout pumps in the eastern United States and eastern Canada.

"Olin pumps are a natural fit within our current lineup of world-class foundation equipment," said Vice President – Sales and Marketing Jeff Harmston. "Our companies are perfectly aligned when it comes to values, quality of equipment and commitment to service."

Both ECA and ECA Canada Company will provide sales, rental, parts and service for the entire lineup of Olin pumps. These include deep foundation ball valve, small line ball valve, S-tube, and Shotcrete S-tube, which have a multitude of applications in the deep foundations and marine construction markets.

"I was flattered when I first got a call from Dave Johnston regarding the possibility of ECA adding Olin pumps to the list of world-class brands it represents, and at the time, I had no idea as to the size and scope of the organization," said Olinpump President Dave Swain. "I look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship with ECA and its customers."

For more information, visit ecanet.com.