Eco Log has added its own series of harvester heads, consisting of four models, to the existing line-up. This makes Eco Log a complete forest machine manufacturer, offering machines and solutions for profitable and high-productive forestry all over the globe.

The new series of Eco Log harvester heads is based on the technique of SP Maskiner, which has now been adjusted and optimized to make a perfect match for Eco Log harvesters.

All models are designed according to the low-friction concept, where the combination of five different innovations result in harvester heads with impressive productivity, high durability, minimal maintenance and fuel consumption, according to the manufacturer.

Eco Log harvester heads also have been equipped with Eco Log saw control, a system optimizing every cross-cut regardless of conditions such as tree species and type of felling. As the new harvester heads along with Eco Log Saw Control are now being launched, Anders Gustafson, Eco Log CEO, said that the results exceed expectations.

"Our new harvester heads are working great and the reactions from customers who have tried them tells us that they are incredibly fast and have highly-dependable length measuring.

"The foundation of the design is the result of 40 years of development, quality and knowledge that have now been customized and further developed to achieve highest efficiency in combination with Eco Log harvesters. We know from before that our harvesters are characterized by their high productivity. With our new series of harvester heads, we are now taking productivity to yet another level," said Gustafson.

During the past two years, Eco Log has been growing steadily and successively increased the range of harvesters as well as forwarders — something that has resulted in a comprehensive line-up. Now, the new series of harvester heads is the next step of a long-term development and growth-strategy.

"We believe a lot in our new harvester heads and it feels really great to present them along with Eco Log saw control to the market, widening our range even more. Naturally, we will also continue to offer Log Max harvester heads like before. This gives customers who choose Eco Log access to a very wide range with a great variety of options — exactly as it should be," said Gustafson.

Facts about Eco Log series of harvester heads

Eco Log harvester head series consists of four models:

Eco Log 461 LF — a versatile and rapid low-weight harvester head that easily handles thinning even in the most hard-to-reach areas.

Eco Log 561 LF — a highly-productive all-round harvester head that handles everything from thinning low-grade timber to basic final felling.

Eco Log 661 LF — a strong and versatile high-performance harvester head for any kind of final felling.

Eco Log 761 LF — a powerful and reliable harvester head that handles even the toughest final felling operations with high capacity and maximum performance.

All models are designed according to the Low Friction concept (LF) consisting of five different solutions developed to achieve maximum production, optimum fuel and energy consumption and minimal maintenance costs. The harvester head always delivers optimum pressure and carrying capacity in relation to the stem, resulting in high speed and minimal friction.

Eco Log Saw Control — a system ensuring that every cut is optimized regardless of external conditions. Due to feedback between the base machine and the harvester head, every cut is performed with highest efficiency without any need for manual adjustments in the settings from different tree species made by the operator. In mixed forests or tough final fellings, Eco Log Saw Control optimizes every cut for time-efficient and productive forestry, according to the manufacturer.

For more information, visit https://ecologforestry.com/en/

This story also appears on Forestry Equipment Guide.

