    Economy, Efficiency, Versatility in One: HC 100i–HC 130i G-Tier Compactors

    Hamm introduces HC 100i–HC 130i G-Tier compactors with high compaction power, lower diesel consumption, and EU Stage V & EPA Tier IVf compliance. Features include ECO mode, John Deere engine, various options for design and maintenance, and ergonomic working environment. Available in North America, with other markets to follow. Visit www.wirtgen-group.com for more information.

    Tue August 12, 2025 - National Edition
    Hamm


    The new HC 100i–HC 130i G-Tier models from Hamm are initially being launched in North America, with other markets to follow.
    Hamm photo
    The new HC 100i–HC 130i G-Tier models from Hamm are initially being launched in North America, with other markets to follow.

    Roller manufacturer Hamm presents new models for compaction in earthworks.

    The new models are available now with operating weights between 11 and 13 metric tons (25,832–29,745 lbs.) and can be supplied with a smooth drum or a padfoot drum. They meet the EU Stage V and EPA Tier IVf exhaust emission standards and are initially being launched in North America, with other markets to follow.

    Compaction Power From Lower Diesel Consumption

    The new compactors with a drum width of 84.3 in. deliver high centrifugal forces and linear loads. ECO mode allows users to drastically reduce their diesel consumption without compromising on compaction power, according to Hamm.

    With this mode engaged, the frequency and compaction forces remain consistently high even at a reduced engine speed, which not only saves fuel but also cuts CO2 emissions. The machines achieves gradeability with the 3-point articulation that guarantees the high level of maneuverability, stability against overturning and exceptional traction. The new compactors are driven by a John Deere engine delivering 114 hp.

    Options, Design, Maintenance

    Various options are available for the new models, including compaction measurement with the Hamm compaction meter, a process data interface, padfoot shells, a powerful lighting package or even the automatic vibration system.

    The working environment of the new compactors is characterized by ergonomic design and offers numerous equipment options. Examples include the ROPS cabin with heating and air conditioning functions, a tilting steering column or different types of seats to best meet the varying needs of operators. The easily accessible maintenance points make servicing the machines simple, which keeps downtimes brief and ensures smooth operation.

    For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com




