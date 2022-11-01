It's a wrap for the 2022 N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo and wow, thank you, what a successful show it was.

The Expo not only had fantastic exhibitor participation but also record-breaking attendance numbers. Yeah, I know … but was it really, though? Absolutely. Actually, the Expo shattered all previous attendance numbers with more than 1,800 attendees and more than 150 exhibitors. Even a bus load of highway superintendents from Niagara County attended the big show at the New York State Fairgrounds on Oct. 19.

More than 100,000 sq. ft. of exhibit space filled with all the latest and greatest highway and municipal equipment and services to help all of you do your jobs more productively and efficiently kept both attendees and exhibitors busy and happy. Innovative new products, like the PowerVac were on display. The PowerVac is a vacuum truck that comes in the form of an attachment to an excavator. The latest innovations in GPS technology also were on full display.

While there were a host of cool door prizes raffled off during the Expo, two Grand Prize winners emerged: Mark Savage of the town of Theresa highway department won two tickets to see the Buffalo Bills vs. the New England Patriots on Jan. 8, 2023, and Kenneth Cook of the Montezuma highway department won two tickets to the 2023 NASCAR race weekend at Watkins Glen International Speedway.

The New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways (NYSAOTSOH) again had an exhibit to meet up with current members and to promote the association to those who are not yet members.

And as the cliché goes, last but not least, all of us at Superintendent's Profile offer our sincerest gratitude to all of you who attended and exhibited. Even in this digital world of ours today, this year's successful event proves that it's still great, productive and fun to get together in person for these shows. We look forward to bringing you many more years of the N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo and many, many more monthly profiles.

Full coverage of the 2022 N.Y.S. Highway & Public Works Expo begins on page 48.

Thank you and see you all next year. P

This story also appears on Superintendent's Profile.

