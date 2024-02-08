EESSCO photo Adam Schreiber has more than 20 years of experience in various aspects of the aggregate industry.

EESSCO, headquartered in Hanson, Mass., recently added Adam Schreiber to its parts sales staff.

Schreiber has more than 20 years of experience in various aspects of the aggregate industry. He started working in quarries operating equipment and driving trucks, and then worked fabricating aggregate plants. He has spent the past decade selling aggregate parts for another aggregate parts supplier, two of which he served as parts manager.

"We are very excited about adding Adam to our team," said Greg Grey, general manager of EESSCO. "Not only does he bring years of expertise, but a broad spectrum of contacts within the industry and a great deal of aggregate parts knowledge. At EESSCO, we make customer satisfaction our number-one focus and Adam [Schreiber] shares that same customer commitment. He is fully committed to do whatever it takes to make the customer happy."

Schreiber brings a great deal of enthusiasm to joining the EESSCO team, and said he is "very impressed with EESSCO's commitment to the customer, which is particularly reflected in their commitment to inventory. They have thousands of parts in stock and it's the right selection of parts that our customers are most likely to be looking for."

EESSCO, which has provided aggregate and recycling equipment to contractors and producers across the northeast since 2001, provides parts for most major brands of crushing and screening equipment, including Allis Chalmers, Svedala, Nordberg, Barmac, Telsmith, Cedar Rapids, Remco, Trio, Terex, Superior and Universal and major wear items including:

Conveyor belting,

Conveyor components,

Motors,

Screen media,

Urethane and rubber liners,

Blow bars,

Manganese,

Transmission products, and

Belt scrapers.

CEG

Today's top stories