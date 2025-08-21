Ridgeline Excavation in Montana is efficiently crushing granite for road construction at high altitudes. Using the Mobicat MC 110i Evo2 crusher and advanced technology, they overcome challenges such as weather conditions and difficult materials for a productive and quality construction process.

Wirtgen photo The Mobicat MC 110i Evo2 in stand-alone operation in the picturesque mountain landscape of Big Sky, Mont.

Surrounded by breathtaking nature, Ridgeline Excavation is crushing blasted granite and quartzite into 3- to 4-in. material to be used in road construction.

The challenging environment, at an altitude of some 8,000 ft. and with often unpredictable weather conditions, places high demands on both man and machine.

Challenges, Innovative Solutions

Working at high altitudes in Montana presents many challenges. Using the track-mounted machine is downright adventure-packed, as access to the terrain is difficult, space to work is limited and weather issues such as rain, snow and sleet have to be reckoned with.

All this calls for both flexibility and outstanding performance. The Mobicat MC 110i Evo2 mobile jaw crusher is used as a stand-alone machine and can master all these challenges, according to Kleemann.

"The flexibility and ability to easily move the plant to different parts of the quarry is a decisive advantage," said Lloyd Spanners, job site foreman of Ridgeline Excavation.

Efficient Production for Road Construction

Also due to the unique environment is the fact that the material contains moist, sticky fines and clay, which makes processing more difficult. This is where the independently vibrating double-deck pre-screen with slotted grid comes into its own.

The feed material is screened effectively, while fines and material that already corresponds to the desired final grain size are diverted past the crushing chamber. This results in a higher throughput rate while reducing wear on the system. The pre-screen works independently of the feed chute and is therefore extremely productive, according to Kleemann.

"The pre-screen with its ergonomic slotted grid is really helpful in this application given the wet, sticky material," said Spanners.

Technology for Easy Operation

The Mobicat MC 110i Evo2 also impressed Ridgeline Excavation in practical tests due to its technology.

"We like Spective Connect," said Spanners. "The ability to view machine parameters and information from our smartphones is a very handy tool."

The remote control makes operating the machine much easier. "This is extremely helpful in the event of a bypass, for example," added Spanners. "The operator can then conveniently lift the crusher inlet from a distance, for example, and doesn't even have to leave the excavator. This is a great benefit in bad weather conditions."

Satisfied With Performance, Quality, Service

A very challenging terrain, difficult material — the expectations placed on the machine were high. However, Ridgeline Excavation is extremely satisfied with the performance after the first few uses, according to Kleemann.

"Thanks to its mobility, the plant is very easy to move around the site," said Spanners. "It also manages the very sticky material that we process here very well. What's more, the consumption figures of 5 gallons of diesel per hour are very acceptable. The machine enables us to work efficiently and in a way that is environmentally friendly. The support from the Kleemann service team was professional throughout."

For more information, visit www.wirtgen-group.com/ocs/en-us/kleemann/mobile-jaw-crushers-80-c/

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories