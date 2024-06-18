D Rock Grizzly photo (L-R): Jeff Wagoner, owner of D Rock Grizzly; Tiffany Smith, owner of Elle-J Rock & Rental; and Vince DaVitto, managing partner, Elle-J Rock & Rental, with a D Rock Grizzly LR8 adjustable bar grizzly.

Elle-J Rock & Rental, a family-owned company in Clinton, Ind., announced as of June 1 it has added D Rock Grizzly rock separators to its lineup. Elle-J offers a wide variety of aggregates, mulch and topsoil and an ever-growing rental fleet for commercial and residential use.

Elle-J, a small business, was using D Rock Grizzly's LR8 and found the product to be one of the most efficient ways to cleaning topsoil and asphalt millings. The versatility of the adjustable bars — which allow for easy adjusting based on what material is being cleaned — is perfect for a variety of applications. The heavily built unit also is nimble enough to maneuver around the piles for maximum efficiency when stockpiling material for re-sale.

"As a new business, we are looking to grow and align with manufacturers that operate the way we do," said Tiffany Smith, owner of Elle-J Rock & Rental. "Keeping things simple and taking care of our customers is what we aspire to do in every aspect of this business. This new offering not only helps our onsite material sales but also fits right into our rental fleet. From contractors looking to improve efficiency and cut back on hauling off materials to homeowners who have a few days of work to clean up some dirt that's been piled up for years, our partnership with D Rock Grizzly will create solutions."

Elle-J will offer new retail sales throughout Indiana and western Illinois. This will include onsite demonstrations completed by its outside sales representatives. Elle-J also will offer short- and long-term rentals as well.

"Adding Elle-J Rock & Rental as a dealer for D Rock Grizzly is a huge advantage to our customers and future customers as they will be offering the chance to demo and/or rent to see our grizzlys in action," said Jeff Wagoner, owner of D Rock Grizzly. "With Elle-J Rock & Rental actually using the LR8 adjustable bar in their own materials yard is proof that we are offering a durable, high-quality rock grizzly. We are excited to grow the relationship and better serve customers through the new dealer."

"We are very excited about what this partnership is going to bring to our current customer base as well as future customers," said Smith. "This fits hand in hand with our quest to offer customers more solutions from a single source, equipment, materials, trucking and expertise to help our customers gain efficiencies and grow their businesses as well."

About Elle-J Rock & Rental

In business since Jan. 1, 2024, Elle-J Rock & Rental is a family-owned company offering aggregates, mulch and topsoil, as well as building a rental fleet to provide commercial and residential customers everything from concrete buggies to the Terramac RT14 crawler carrier.

Located at 1754 E State Road, Clinton, Ind., the company's line of equipment includes GiANT, Blue Diamond attachments, Kraft Tool and D Rock Grizzly. The company also offers used heavy equipment sales and consignment with Terre Haute Equipment Company and Supply.

For more information, visit ellejrockandrental.com.

About D Rock Grizzly

D Rock Grizzly, located at 9311 Range Line Road, Argonne, Wis., was founded in 2017 by Jeff Wagoner, a metal fabricator. After being a fabricator for 15 years, Wagoner saw an opportunity to fill a need building quality grizzly's after fabricating one for his friends' gravel pit.

D Rock Grizzly builds static rock separators for rock quarries, gravel pits, recyclers and landowners, and currently is offering six standard models to serve any size equipment. Customers can choose from its line of fixed bar, cleaning bar or fully adjustable models. D Rock Grizzly also can custom fabricate for any problem application.

For more information, visit drockgrizzly.com. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

