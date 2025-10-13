Elliott Equipment debuts D86 Transmission Class digger derrick at 2025 Utility Expo, boasting superior capabilities for utility pole projects. Features include high lifting power, stable outriggers, maneuverability and a utility-spec body. Expansion strengthens Elliott's digger derrick lineup, delivering value and durability for utility industry professionals.

Elliott Equipment Company photo Elliott Equipment Company announced the launch of its new D86 Transmission Class digger derrick at the 2025 Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.

The D86 sets a new benchmark in the 80–90 ft. transmission class with unmatched lifting power, superior reach and operator-focused design, according to Elliott. Engineered for utility transmission and distribution contractors, the D86 is built to handle today's heavier, taller utility poles and demanding right-of-way environments.

Features

• Material handling capacity designed for high-voltage transmission projects.

• Large-pad radial outriggers for faster setup and enhanced job site stability.

• Tighter turning radius, shorter overall length and curbside operator console for superior maneuverability and safety in the field.

• Utility-spec transmission body engineered for fleet integration and long service life.

• Proven Elliott hydraulic control system, trusted across the company's digger derrick product line.

"Contractors are asking for more lifting power and easier setups, and the D86 delivers," said Jim Glazer, president and CEO of Elliott Equipment Company. "This new model addresses a critical need in the transmission market, giving fleet managers and utility crews the productivity and operator comfort required for today's toughest job sites."

Strengthening Elliott's Utility Product Portfolio

The D86 expands Elliott's digger derrick lineup, which now includes 47-ft., 60-ft., 86-ft., 100-ft. and 115-ft. models spanning both distribution and transmission classes. With the addition of the D86, Elliott provides a complete solution for electric utilities, investor-owned utilities (IOUs), cooperatives and contractors needing truck-mounted equipment.

Backed by Elliott's warranty and nationwide dealer network, the D86 delivers the durability, safety and long-term value demanded by fleet managers, rental companies and utility construction professionals, according to Elliott.

For more information, visit elliottequip.com

