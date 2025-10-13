Elliott Equipment unveils advanced material-handling basket at Utility Expo 2025 for E-Line transmission aerials, offering increased lifting and personnel capacity, hydraulic rotation, and improved efficiency for utility transmission projects.

Elliott Equipment Company photo Elliott Equipment Company announced the launch of its most advanced aerial material-handling basket at the 2025 Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.

The new self-leveling, rotating platform — now featured on Elliott's E160 Transmission Class aerial — is built to increase crew productivity, job site efficiency and operator safety on utility transmission construction and maintenance projects, according to Elliott.

Redefining Transmission-Class Productivity

The next-generation platform delivers:

• 1,500 lbs. of material handling capacity and 1,200 lbs. of personnel capacity, with a combined 2,000-lb. rating.

• 165 degree hydraulic basket rotation and an independently rotating material handler for precise lifts.

• Boom-mounted design that remains attached during travel and operation, eliminating repeated setup and teardown.

"This new platform sets a new benchmark in transmission aerial performance," said Jim Glazer, president and CEO of Elliott Equipment Company. "Contractors and fleet managers told us they need more lifting capacity, faster setups and better ergonomics. We delivered a heavy-duty solution engineered for today's toughest linemen and utility crews."

Utility-Focused Design, Compliance

Available on the E145, E160 and E190 E-Line aerials, the new platform is ANSI A92.2 compliant, features built-in grounding lugs and tool power circuits, and is rated for 30 mph wind conditions. Its rugged construction and multi-function capability make it one of the most versatile utility truck-mounted platforms in the market.

By expanding the E-Line's functionality, Elliott further strengthens its position as the industry's most complete solution for transmission and distribution aerial work, offering the tallest tip heights, widest side reach and fastest setup times in the class.

