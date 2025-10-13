Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Elliott Equipment Unveils Next-Generation Material Handling Basket for E-Line Transmission Aerials at Utility Expo 2025

    Elliott Equipment unveils advanced material-handling basket at Utility Expo 2025 for E-Line transmission aerials, offering increased lifting and personnel capacity, hydraulic rotation, and improved efficiency for utility transmission projects.

    October 13, 2025 - National Edition

    Elliott Equipment Company


    Elliott Equipment Company announced the launch of its most advanced aerial material-handling basket at the 2025 Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.
    Elliott Equipment Company photo
    Elliott Equipment Company announced the launch of its most advanced aerial material-handling basket at the 2025 Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.

    Elliott Equipment Company announced the launch of its most advanced aerial material-handling basket at the 2025 Utility Expo in Louisville, Ky.

    The new self-leveling, rotating platform — now featured on Elliott's E160 Transmission Class aerial — is built to increase crew productivity, job site efficiency and operator safety on utility transmission construction and maintenance projects, according to Elliott.

    Redefining Transmission-Class Productivity

    The next-generation platform delivers:

    • 1,500 lbs. of material handling capacity and 1,200 lbs. of personnel capacity, with a combined 2,000-lb. rating.

    • 165 degree hydraulic basket rotation and an independently rotating material handler for precise lifts.

    • Boom-mounted design that remains attached during travel and operation, eliminating repeated setup and teardown.

    "This new platform sets a new benchmark in transmission aerial performance," said Jim Glazer, president and CEO of Elliott Equipment Company. "Contractors and fleet managers told us they need more lifting capacity, faster setups and better ergonomics. We delivered a heavy-duty solution engineered for today's toughest linemen and utility crews."

    Utility-Focused Design, Compliance

    Available on the E145, E160 and E190 E-Line aerials, the new platform is ANSI A92.2 compliant, features built-in grounding lugs and tool power circuits, and is rated for 30 mph wind conditions. Its rugged construction and multi-function capability make it one of the most versatile utility truck-mounted platforms in the market.

    By expanding the E-Line's functionality, Elliott further strengthens its position as the industry's most complete solution for transmission and distribution aerial work, offering the tallest tip heights, widest side reach and fastest setup times in the class.




    Today's top stories

    The Utility Expo 2025 Draws Record Crowd, Showcases Cutting-Edge Utility Construction Equipment, Technology

    Komatsu Unveils Historic P&H 2100BL Shovel Monument at Elko, Nev. Facility

    Bobcat Company, Employees Give Back to Communities Through Giving, Volunteerism

    Newport, R.I. Sets Maximum Price of $5.5M for Renovations to Florence Gray Center

    Kiewit Replaces I-40 Pigeon River Bridge

    ALDOT's $70M I-59 Project Aims to Ease Birmingham Traffic

    Associated Equipment Distributors Welcomes Nathan Riggins as Director of Government Affairs

    John Deere Debuts Two Redesigned Compact Excavator Models



     

    Read more about...

    Elliott Equipment Company Material Handling Basket New Products The Utility Expo







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147