Elliott Equipment Company has introduced the D100i Insulating Digger Derrick, the largest and most powerful insulating digger derrick in the industry, according to the company.

The D100i features a 100-ft. tip height and an independently operated fiberglass boom with 46kV insulation. The D100i has a maximum lifting capacity of 48,000 lbs. and 10,800 lbs. at a 30‐ft. radius.

The D100i is equipped with a 20,000‐ft.‐lb. auger drive, allowing it to handle flightings up to 48 in. in width in a wide variety of soil conditions. It excels at setting poles or installing screw anchors.

One of the unit's standout features is its independently-powered fiberglass boom. The unit's fourth stage, powered by a singular drive cylinder and a transferable pole guide, is adaptable for a range of configurations.

Elliott minimized the wheelbase of the D100i to a compact 232-in., ensuring easy maneuverability around tight transmission pads, according to the company. The D100i also can be operated with the outriggers partially deployed in mid‐span mode or with one side fully deployed and one side fully retracted to save additional space. Additionally, the D100i offers several features to improve operator efficiency and serviceability, including:

Deluxe Control Console: maximizing operator comfort and efficiency;

Intuitive LMI Interface: providing clear feedback on load parameters;

High Pinpoint Boom Geometry: offering leverage, especially during challenging lifts;

Exceptional Ingress / Egress: for easy and safe operator transitions;

Engineered Serviceability: designed to simplify maintenance and minimize downtime;

Compliance with ASNI/ASSP A10.31 standards in all modes of operation.

"The D100i exemplifies Elliott's core values of innovation, quality and continuous improvement," said Elliott Equipment Company's President Jim Glazer. "The D100i is not only the most advanced digger derrick on the market, it also incorporates years of customer input to optimize its performance and operator experience."

Additional D100i technical specifications include:

Sheave height max: 100 ft.;

Horizontal reach max: 85 ft.;

Digging radius: 24 ft. to 41 ft.;

Lifting capacities: 48,000 lbs. (max), 36,000 lbs. (10-ft. radius), 10,800 lbs. (30-ft. radius) Boom range: ‐10 to 80 degrees;

Digger speeds: 80RPM/35RPM;

Torque: 20,000 ft./lbs.

For more information, visit www.elliottequip.com or call 402/592‐ 4500.

