Emergency dredging and beach renourishment at Delaware's Indian River Inlet is progressing well, with 130,737 cu. yds. of sand dredged so far. The $25 million project, funded by the state and federal government, aims to protect critical infrastructure and stabilize the eroded beach area. The project will continue until late February, with a second phase led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers planned for 2025. The beach is temporarily closed for public safety.

Photo courtesy of DNREC DNREC’s emergency dredging project to repair and restore the beach and dune at the north side of the Indian River inlet has made continuous and consistent progress since the pumping and placement of sand began Dec. 2.

Considerable progress has been made by the emergency dredging and beach nourishment project under way at the north side of the Indian River Inlet near Bethany Beach, Del., the state's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) announced recently.

Launched in late November with the mobilization of dredging equipment, the $25 million project, including $15 million in state funding and an additional $10 million in federal support from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, aims to stabilize the severely eroded beach and dune system that also safeguards Delaware Highway 1, a key area roadway.

WHYY Radio in Philadelphia noted that the Delaware coastal road plays a vital role as an evacuation corridor for the region, including traffic from nearby Ocean City, Md.

The actual dredging and sand placement at Indian River Inlet began Dec. 2, and since then, the contractor, Texas-based Dredgit Corp., has achieved a highly-efficient work rate, as reflected in the current daily dredging volumes, according to a DNREC news release.

As of Dec. 22, the contractor reported a cumulative total of 130,737 cu. yds. of sand had been dredged and placed toward a targeted total of 380,000 cu. yds. to be reached by late February. During the latest 24-hour period for which volume is available, almost 10,000 cu. yds. of sand were pumped onto the inlet's north side beach and dune, noted the state agency.

Dredgit committed itself to operating 24 hours a day, seven days a week — including over the holidays — to meet its project goals and ensure the beach and dune are restored as quickly as possible.

"This project reflects a great team effort, from the time we began hauling sand by truck in the summer to now maintaining efficient round-the-clock operations," said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. "We remain committed to getting the work done while continuing to keep the public informed about the project."

Shortly after the DNREC-led phase of the project concludes in February, a second phase of the emergency dredging project will follow and be led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) throughout the rest of 2025. Both DNREC and the USACE believe this approach will continue to provide long-term protection of both the beach and dune and critical infrastructure for the Indian River Inlet area.

The dredging project also includes the restoration of the area's natural sand bypass system, which moved sediment to nourish the north side beach, addressing years of sand deficits that have left the inlet particularly vulnerable to storm damage.

These dredging and beach renourishment measures are designed to protect Del. 1 from repeated threats over the years from storm-related flooding and erosion, including severe wave damage just last August from Hurricane Ernesto.

As crews and heavy equipment do their work, DNREC has temporarily closed the north side beach at Delaware Seashore State Park to all beachgoers and outdoors recreationalists, including surfers, to ensure public safety. The state agency continues to monitor the situation and will coordinate with the contractor on reopening this popular recreational area when it can be deemed safe for park visitors and surfers.

The DNREC protects and manages Delaware's natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates the state's residents about the environment. Additionally, the DNREC Division of Watershed Stewardship develops and implements innovative watershed assessment, monitoring and implementation activities.

Today's top stories