Tadano America Corporation announced that Empire Crane Company, headquartered in Syracuse, N.Y., has been added as an authorized distributor of Tadano cranes in the northeastern United States.

Since opening in 2002, Empire Crane has been a trusted partner in the lifting industry and is a long-time authorized distributor of Demag and Mantis cranes. Empire Crane decided to expand this partnership following the Tadano Group's acquisition of Demag mobile cranes in August 2019 and is now an authorized distributor of Tadano all terrain cranes and rough terrain cranes in New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and New York, excluding metro New York and surrounding counties.

"For years and years we've been involved with the Tadano corporation through the Tadano Mantis tele-crawlers. As we start off 2021, it's a privilege to now be able to sell the whole product line in our territory," said Empire Crane Company CEO and Vice President Luke Lonergan, adding, "When I pull into work each morning and see the Tadano logo at the top of our company sign, it makes me so proud that we represent the leading crane manufacturer for the northeast part of the United States."

Empire Crane Company President Paul Lonergan said, "We're honored to represent the world's number one manufacturer of mobile cranes."

Tadano America Corporation Vice President of Sales Ken Butz said, "Paul and Luke Lonergan are staples of the crane industry and have fueled its growth in the northeastern United States. Empire Crane has been a successful distributor with the Tadano Mantis hydraulic tele-crawlers as well as a top performing Demag mobile crane distributor for many years, and we are excited to expand our relationship with them. Their depth of experience in the crane industry and commitment to customer service excellence will add a great amount of value to Tadano products in the markets that they serve."

