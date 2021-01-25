Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Empire Crane Company Becomes Authorized Tadano Distributor

Mon January 25, 2021 - Northeast Edition
Tadano

Empire Crane Company has been added as an authorized distributor of Tadano cranes.
Empire Crane Company has been added as an authorized distributor of Tadano cranes.
Empire Crane Company has been added as an authorized distributor of Tadano cranes. (L-R) are Lance Rydbom, regional business manager, Tadano America Corporation; Luke Lonergan, CEO / vice president of Empire Crane Company; Paul Lonergan, president of Empire Crane Company; and Dan Melnyk, director of sales, Tadano America Corporation.

Tadano America Corporation announced that Empire Crane Company, headquartered in Syracuse, N.Y., has been added as an authorized distributor of Tadano cranes in the northeastern United States.

Since opening in 2002, Empire Crane has been a trusted partner in the lifting industry and is a long-time authorized distributor of Demag and Mantis cranes. Empire Crane decided to expand this partnership following the Tadano Group's acquisition of Demag mobile cranes in August 2019 and is now an authorized distributor of Tadano all terrain cranes and rough terrain cranes in New Jersey, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine and New York, excluding metro New York and surrounding counties.

"For years and years we've been involved with the Tadano corporation through the Tadano Mantis tele-crawlers. As we start off 2021, it's a privilege to now be able to sell the whole product line in our territory," said Empire Crane Company CEO and Vice President Luke Lonergan, adding, "When I pull into work each morning and see the Tadano logo at the top of our company sign, it makes me so proud that we represent the leading crane manufacturer for the northeast part of the United States."

Empire Crane Company President Paul Lonergan said, "We're honored to represent the world's number one manufacturer of mobile cranes."

Tadano America Corporation Vice President of Sales Ken Butz said, "Paul and Luke Lonergan are staples of the crane industry and have fueled its growth in the northeastern United States. Empire Crane has been a successful distributor with the Tadano Mantis hydraulic tele-crawlers as well as a top performing Demag mobile crane distributor for many years, and we are excited to expand our relationship with them. Their depth of experience in the crane industry and commitment to customer service excellence will add a great amount of value to Tadano products in the markets that they serve."

For more information, visit www.tadano.com.

(L-R) are Lance Rydbom, regional business manager, Tadano America Corporation; Luke Lonergan, CEO / vice president of Empire Crane Company; Paul Lonergan, president of Empire Crane Company; and Dan Melnyk, director of sales, Tadano America Corporation.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories

Making the Most of Public Budgets: Driving Technology Adoption on Infrastructure Projects

White House Revokes Permit of Pipeline Through Texas

Earth Moves for SCDOT'S $620M I-85 Widening Project

Alabama City Hopes Work on State Highway Will Be Done in Mid-February

Proterra, Komatsu Announce New Collaboration to Develop All-Electric Construction Equipment

New Highway to Be Built Through Red Cliffs Area

Civica Rx to Build Essential Medicines Facility in Virginia

Associated Equipment Distributors, National TV Show Inside the Blueprint Announce Strategic Partnership



 

Read more about...

Business News Cranes Empire Crane Company Tadano