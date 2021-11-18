Empire Crane's new Magni telehandlers include multiple RTH6.30s, multiple RTH6.35, a RTH6.39 and a RTH8.25.

Empire Crane recently refreshed its extensive fleet of Magni rotating telehandlers with nine new units. The new units will be added to the rental fleet and also will be available for sale.

New models include: multiple RTH6.30s, multiple RTH6.35, a RTH6.39 and a RTH8.25.

Magni rotating telehandlers have a wide variety of attachments which makes them one of the most versatile units on a job site, according to the company.

Attachments include:

Buckets

Clamps

Fork Carriages

Hooks

Jibs

Winches

Platforms

Reel Handlers

Tire Handlers

Glass Handlers

Tree Cutters

All units come standard with forks.

Empire Crane President Paul Lonergan said, "With our new units, we also ordered two Woodcracker tree cutters. They've proven themselves in the northeast market. They're faster and safer than traditional tree cutting methods when paired with a Magni."

Empire Crane was announced as the first authorized dealer of Magni in North America back in 2016. Its fleet has since grown to more than 30 units.

"They just make sense for our customers," Lonergan said, "they're so easy to use and offer so much more than the standard forklift."

For more information, visit www.EmpireCrane.com.

