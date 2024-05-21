List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Enbridge Chooses Contractors for Great Lakes Tunnel

    Tue May 21, 2024 - Midwest Edition #11
    Enbridge


    On the south side, a large portal will be created at the entrance point for a tunnel boring machine.
    Enbridge rendering
    On the south side, a large portal will be created at the entrance point for a tunnel boring machine.
    On the south side, a large portal will be created at the entrance point for a tunnel boring machine.   (Enbridge rendering)   (Enbridge rendering ) On the north side, a vertical shaft will be built to retrieve and dismantle the tunnel boring machine once it has crossed the strait.   (Enbridge rendering )

    Enbridge has retained a joint venture partnership between Barnard Construction Company Inc. and Civil and Building North America Inc. (CBNA), two tunneling companies, to lead construction of the Great Lakes Tunnel in the Straits of Mackinac.

    Barnard, based in Bozeman, Mont., and CBNA, based in Miami, Fla., will work with Enbridge to build the tunnel for the state of Michigan. The Great Lakes Tunnel is being designed as a utility corridor to connect Michigan's peninsulas. The tunnel will house the Line 5 pipeline as it crosses under the lakebed at the Straits to protect the Great Lakes and the environment and to ensure vital energy resources are delivered safely and reliably to the region.

    "This agreement with Barnard and CBNA marks a milestone for this historic project. The selection of these two world-class companies reinforces our commitment to safely building the Great Lakes Tunnel," said Tom Schwartz, senior vice president liquids pipelines, Enbridge Strategic Projects and Partnerships.

    Enbridge rendering

    The contract was awarded following an extensive request for proposal (RFP) process that was initiated by Enbridge in early 2022. The Mackinac Straits Corridor Authority (MSCA), which is charged with oversight for construction and operations of the Great Lakes Tunnel agreed that the RFP conformed with requirements of the Tunnel Agreement. Financed solely by Enbridge, the Great Lakes Tunnel, once completed, will be owned and operated by the MSCA.

    Barnard and CBNA will each retain a 50 percent partnership under the name Mackinac Straits Partners. Both companies have extensive tunnel related experience.

    Combined, the companies have built more than 100 tunnels in 15 countries equaling more than 372 mi. of tunnel. A number of those projects involved geologic conditions similar to those that will exist in the Straits of Mackinac.

    Enbridge is preparing to begin construction as soon as possible following the receipt of environmental permits for the tunnel project from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps has indicated early 2026 for permit decision making.

    As the company advances this major energy modernization infrastructure project, Enbridge remains steadfast in its plan to reduce emissions to net-zero by 2050 by investing in renewables, modernizing networks and transporting and delivering these energy resources safely.

    For more information, visit enbridge.com.

    Enbridge rendering




    Today's top stories

    Ohio Expo Center & State Fair's $260M Renovation

    J.D. Eckman Leads U.S. 422 Project in Pennsylvania

    Volvo Upgrades Engines, Improves Productivity in Two Popular Mid-Size Wheel Loaders

    Coca-Cola United Plans New $338M Birmingham HQ to Be Built Off Interstate 20/59

    Jobseekers Leveraging Career Market for In-Demand Skilled Trades

    Monroe Tractor Promotes Tauyna Trexler as Albany, N.Y.'s Service Manager

    Skanska Awarded $24M Contract for Supplemental Track Improvements to MBTA's Red Line

    Liebherr Announces New General Manager of Corporate Responsibility



     

    Read more about...

    Barnard Construction Company Enbridge Energy Michigan tunnel






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA