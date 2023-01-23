List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Energy Company bp Partners With NAPA On The Road Forward

Mon January 23, 2023 - National Edition
National Asphalt Pavement Association


bp has joined The Road Forward, an industry-wide initiative of the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), to achieve net zero carbon emission asphalt pavements. bp is a longtime NAPA member, having joined in 1957.

bp's commitment to The Road Forward further demonstrates the company's history of innovation and helping customers achieve their goals. bp's Whiting, Ind., refinery is a large asphalt producing refinery in the midwest, with modern and flexible access for shipping asphalt throughout North America.

bp's support will help fund ongoing research and education to aid the entire U.S. asphalt industry in its work to produce net zero carbon emission asphalt production and construction by 2050.

"We are excited to welcome bp, a longtime NAPA member and innovative global energy company, to The Road Forward," said NAPA President and CEO Audrey Copeland. "Their support propels our vision for the future: sustainable communities and commerce, connected by net zero carbon asphalt pavements."

For more information, visit AsphaltPavement.org/Forward.




Read more about...

