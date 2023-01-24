The 110-ton capacity four-axle GMK4100L-2 offers best-in-class taxi load charts and comes with a seven-section 197 ft. main boom with MEGAFORM design.

Austrian company Engl, based in Schwoich, Tyrol, has added a new Grove GMK4100L-2 all-terrain crane to its fleet. The company chose Grove for its strong taxi load charts, compact dimensions and comfortable operator environments.

The 110 ton capacity four-axle GMK4100L-2 offers best-in-class taxi load charts and comes with a seven-section 197 ft. main boom with MEGAFORM design. This feature enhances the stability and strength of the boom and optimizes the weight to make it even more powerful, according to the manufacturer.

The GMK4100L-2 is not only an excellent taxi crane but also extremely compact. With a vehicle width of just 8.3 ft., it can easily travel to even the most confined inner-city job sites. In taxi configuration, it can carry up to 7.5 tons of counterweight and stay within 13.2 tons per axle, while the MEGATRAK independent suspension ensures excellent maneuverability.

The driveline with all-wheel steering ensures performance both on- and off-road when the terrain becomes more challenging, the manufacturer said.

"The Grove GMK4100L-2 is the only [110 ton] capacity crane with a [197 ft.] main boom that can drive with its second hoist and heavy-duty jib on board while also carrying counterweight. The boom length you get on this crane compared to its overall size means you can complete jobs that you just wouldn't be able to do with the same size crane from a competitor. It is especially good for accessing confined job sites, which are becoming increasingly common," said Wolfgang Engl, general manager at Engl.

The GMK4100L-2 also comes with the latest generation of Grove carrier cabs. As well as meeting the latest European crash test regulations (in line with ECE R29-3), the new carrier cab provides an ergonomic, comfortable, and user-friendly work environment.

"When you sit inside the new carrier cab in the GMK4100L-2 you get such a feeling of space, and all the controls are clearly arranged and easy to reach. Our drivers spend a lot of time in the carrier cab traveling from one job to another, and I know that with the GMK4100L-2 they will arrive relaxed and ready to work," continued Engl.

Engl now has three Grove cranes in its fleet of six all-terrain cranes. Aside from the new GMK4100L-2, the company operates a GMK5150L and a GMK3060. In addition to the strength and capacity of Grove cranes, Engl highly values the Grove team's high level of aftermarket support.

"We have been a loyal customer for more than 20 years," Engl noted. "Grove provides excellent aftermarket service with personal contact and product support. The good relationship we have with Grove over the years is one of the driving factors in us coming back and adding more Groves to our expanding fleet."

Founded in 1981, Engl provides civil engineering work, in addition to running its crane rental fleet.

For more information, visit manitowoc.com.

This story also appears on Crane Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories