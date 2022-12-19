Schwarze Industries LLC announced the addition of its newest dealer — Environmental Equipment Sales & Service.

Effective immediately, EESS will provide sales, service and parts for Schwarze products for Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

EESS will be responsible for supporting the Schwarze branded products in the areas of new whole goods sales, parts, warranty, factory-trained service and reconditioned units.

Schwarze is focused on quality, performance, public safety, value and customer support, the company said.

About Schwarze Industries

Schwarze Industries is an Alamo Group company and a manufacturer of parking lot, airport, street sweepers and asphalt maintenance equipment. Applications include parking area cleaning, industrial sweeping, mall and shopping center sweeping, airport ramp and runway sweeping, street sweeping (PM10), asphalt milling cleanup, and stormwater (MS4) management.

Environmental Equipment Sales & Service

Dan Cowher, president/owner of EESS, has a 35-year career in the environmental services industry. His senior management experience includes positions as VP of fleet management & purchasing for Waste Management, Veolia, Advanced Disposal, Casella and other nationally recognized companies. Recognizing a need for an environmental equipment company with the best brands and superior customer service, Cowher started Environmental Equipment Sales & Services LLC in 2016.

What began as a single location with one brand, serving three states, EESS continues its rapid growth, now servicing seven states with 19 employees.

For more information, visit www.eess-llc.com and schwarze.com/en/

