With protected hydraulics, sensors and cables, Epiroc's new Boomer M20 is designed and built to minimize unplanned stops and maximize uptime and performance in highly demanding operations.

A challenging part of underground work is the everyday wear and tear on hydraulic hoses. Falling rocks and debris and continuous wear against the tunnel floor and walls means constant hose repairs.

The Boomer M20´s heavy duty hose-less boom design minimizes unplanned stops for hose repairs, which keeps the rig up and running even in the toughest conditions, according to the manufacturer.

The Boomer M20 has been developed in collaboration with key customers and is the result of extensive research and real-world testing. The rig is the perfect choice for mining houses and contractors that want to out-drill the competition through innovation.

Automated Features for Higher Performance, Reliability, Quality

High precision and performance are ensured due to on-board automation features, tele-remote capabilities and digital drill plans, which give higher reliability and quality of the full drill cycle. By utilizing high performance development, the Boomer M20 allows the operator to adjust and download drill plans directly at the face, which eliminates the need for adjustments on the surface.

With digital drill plan handling, drill rounds will be longer, more precise and give less overbreak, according to the manufacturer. Total cost savings of up to 25 percent and up to 40 percent productivity increase can be achieved by utilizing high performance development.

Safer Work Environment

The Boomer M20 is designed with safety in mind; due to several features the rig secures a safe working environment for operators.

Through teleremote capabilities, operators can drill from a safe distance away from hazardous areas at the tunnel face and keep production going over shift changes.

The multi-functional joysticks allow operators to keep their eyes on the task at all times. The unique cabin is designed to give optimum visibility and noise and vibration dampening materials keep the noise level as low as just 65 decibels. The safe bolting platforms are another advantage because this avoids any operation under an unsupported rock.

Battery Driveline Option

Epiroc continues the charge towards electrification in underground mining and the new Boomer M20 comes with a battery-electric driveline option. A battery-powered Boomer M20 brings additional savings on health, maintenance, ventilation and cooling.

With the on-board charger, the operator does not need to plan for charging, as it automatically takes place while connected to the grid for drilling. Due to the high-capacity battery, the Boomer M20 has an enhanced driving range and there is nothing to disturb the drift cycle, according to the manufacturer.

"In addition to cost savings, the Boomer M20 also contributes to a healthier and safer work environment for miners everywhere, thanks to the optional battery-electric driveline," said Travis Battley, underground business manager of North America.

Mining From a New Perspective

To highlight the innovation, a campaign video has been produced, with a scenic backdrop showcasing the Boomer M20 balancing on a mountain top. Epiroc´s President and CEO, Helena Hedblom, is fronting the new innovation in the campaign video.

"We are in this for the thrill of solving the real problem. For the adventure and energy found in new perspectives. The Boomer M20 is another great example of how we make a difference through innovation," said Hedblom.

For more information, visit www.epiroc.com/boomerm20.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories