Epiroc Adds CB 5500, CB7500 Concrete Busters

The new CB 5500 and CB 7500 models offer cracking forces of 165 and 209 tons (150 and 190 t), respectively.

Epiroc is now adding two new models to its CB Concrete Buster range. The CB 5500 and CB 7500 are designed for carriers in the 50 to 85 tons (45 to 77 t) weight class. Due to their comparatively light weights, CB Concrete Busters are effective choices for use with high reach or long front carriers. For applications with highly abrasive material and low level of visibility of the product in operation. They also are suitable where noise is an issue and they can be used in residential areas where hydraulic breakers are not permitted.

As construction and demolition contractors worldwide have discovered, CB Concrete Busters with their wide jaw openings and high cracking forces, are ideal for demolishing thick foundation walls and they make light work of cracking girders and heavy concrete at extreme heights, according to the manufacturer.

Designed With Productivity in Mind

CB Concrete Busters are equipped with two powerful hydraulic cylinders, which deliver virtually continuous closing force for maximum productivity. The hydraulic cylinders are fully protected by piston rod guards. An integrated speed valve gives faster working cycles.

Offering cracking forces of up to 190 tons (172 t) depending on the model, CB Concrete Busters are equipped with two independently moving jaws that eliminate displacement force, thus lowering stress levels. Cutting blades are both replaceable and reversible.

A productive feature on all CB Concrete Busters is 360-degree endless hydraulic rotation, which allows precise handling and optimal positioning. If the cutter grips the material at an oblique angle a built-in pressure relief valve allows a "self acting movement" that brings the cutter jaw into the ideal position. This valve effectively protects both the carrier and the cutter from potentially damaging reaction forces.

A Full Range

The new CB 5500 and CB 7500 models offer cracking forces of 165 and 209 tons (150 and 190 t), respectively. Jaw openings for the two models are 63 and 71 in. (1,600 and 1,800 mm.)

The complete CB range now comprises six models with service weights from 705 to 16,314 lb. (320 to 7,400 kg), for carriers weighing from 2.2 to 93.6 tons (2 to 85 t).

For more information, visit www.epiroc.com.