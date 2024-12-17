Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) has made strategic promotions, with Dave Schell as Washington, D.C. Branch Manager, Steve Sigmund as Philadelphia Branch Manager, and Caleb McNeill as Account Manager in Jacksonville. These promotions enhance ECA's leadership and commitment to excellence in the foundation construction industry.

Equipment Corporation of America (ECA) announced three strategic promotions that reflect its continued commitment to excellence in the foundation construction industry.

Effective immediately, Dave Schell, Steve Sigmund and Caleb McNeill will assume new leadership roles, strengthening ECA's position as a trusted leader in the field.

Dave Schell — Washington D.C. Branch Manager

After two decades of loyalty to ECA, Dave Schell has been promoted to Washington, D.C., branch manager.

A second-generation ECA team member, Schell began his journey as a service technician in 2003. Over the years, he advanced through roles in parts and service management and most recently served as a Mid-Atlantic account manager, excelling in sales and customer relationship building.

As branch manager, Schell will oversee sales and operations at the Washington, D.C., branch, including customer relations, safety, property management and financial functions. His leadership builds on a legacy of excellence established by his father, Pete Schell, who retired as vice president of the same branch after 37 years back in 2013.

Steve Sigmund — Philadelphia Branch Manager

Steve Sigmund has been promoted to Philadelphia branch manager, bringing a wealth of experience in equipment rental and sales along with him.

Since joining ECA in 2016 as an account manager, Sigmund has demonstrated exceptional sales performance, leadership and problem-solving skills.

In his new role, Sigmund will take on full responsibility for the Philadelphia branch's sales, operations and customer service. His focus will include building customer relationships, ensuring safety and operational excellence, and managing financial reporting at the branch level.

Caleb McNeill —Account Manager

Caleb McNeill has been promoted from his role as a product support sales representative to account manager of the ECA Jacksonville branch.

Prior to coming to ECA in 2023, McNeill was a drilling equipment specialist and account manager for a heavy equipment company in Florida for several years.

McNeill will bring years of experience in the drilling industry to the account manager role as he will oversee the sales efforts across Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. His enthusiasm and drive to help our customers succeed will be a boon to the ECA operations across his territory.

For more information, visit www.ecanet.com.

