Equipment East LLC, a leading construction equipment dealer headquartered in Dracut, Mass., is proud to announce its newly established partnership with ASV.

This collaboration extends Equipment East's product offerings to include ASV's compact track loaders and skid steers, renowned for their superior traction, speed and versatility, according to the company.

Under this partnership, Equipment East is now an ASV dealer across Essex, Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Nantucket, Plymouth, Worcester, Middlesex, Suffolk and Norfolk counties in Massachusetts. With locations in Dracut, Brockton and Auburn, Mass., and Bow, N.H., Equipment East is strategically positioned to deliver these innovative solutions to both existing and new customers, the company said.

According to Equipment East, ASV is celebrated for creating the first compact track loader and the manufacturer continues to lead the industry with 14 models and a full assortment of attachments. ASV track loaders feature unique advantages such as higher ground speed, greater ground clearance and reduced ground pressure for ultimate productivity and efficiency. ASV also offers two models of skid steer loaders along with all of the appropriate attachments, each rated at 74.2 hp.

Giovanni Albanese, manager of Equipment East, expressed his excitement in adding the ASV line.

"ASV offers a solid machine with unique features and a strong reputation," he said. "We're eager to add these products to our lineup and serve our customers with these exceptional offerings."

The addition of the ASV product line underscores Equipment East's commitment to delivering top-tier equipment solutions, alongside other trusted brands such as DEVELON, Yanmar and Wacker Neuson, according to the company.

