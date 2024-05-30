List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Equipment East Opens New Location in Auburn. Mass. — 'EE RENTS'

    Thu May 30, 2024 - Northeast Edition #12
    CEG


    Dealer Principal of Equipment East LLC Giovanni Albanese announced the opening of the company's fourth facility located at 250 Washington St., Auburn, Mass. The new location — named EE RENTS — will focus on building the company's rent-to-rent business and also will offer sales, service and parts for its product lines of Yanmar, Wacker Neuson, Ammann, Gorman-Rupp, Sullivan/Palatek, Husqvarna and others.

    "The continued growth of satisfied customers across Massachusetts and New Hampshire led us to purchase a facility in Auburn," said Albanese. "The location could not be better. Our customers need easy access to rental machines, parts, product support and service. Many of our eastern Massachusetts customers do work across the state and this new centrally located facility puts us in a better position to satisfy our customers' needs wherever their jobs are based."

    The new facility consists of a 15,500-sq.-ft. building on a 10-acre lot conveniently situated on Route 20 and less than 2 mi. from the Mass Turnpike. The company has completed an extensive remodel of the building, which includes a spacious showroom, parts counter, hydraulic hose shop, employee offices, large parts warehouse and a 10-bay service center.

    "Equipment East has a diverse customer base that includes excavating contractors, heavy highway contractors, site developers, landscapers and municipalities, as well as commercial and residential contractors," said Albanese. "We have a full line of products from small hand tools to a large selection of attachments and machines of all sizes to meet our customers' needs"

    Equipment East has experienced considerable growth in a short period of time. The company opened its first facility in Dracut, Mass., in 2009 and later added facilities in Brockton, Mass., and Bow, N.H. The newly expanded footprint of four locations allows Equipment East and EE RENTS to provide equipment parts, service and rental support to its growing customer base in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and beyond.

    "EE RENTS is pleased to be a part of the Auburn business community and we are eager to serve the needs of the bustling central Massachusetts market," said Albanese. CEG

    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12
    Photo: 1/12

    EE RENTS is able to maintain its own equipment fleet in its re-tooled five-bay shop, keeping all machines operating like new, as well as servicing customer machines. (CEG photo)
    The 15,500-sq.-ft. facility, which includes five service bays, gives EE RENTS plenty of space for future growth. (CEG photo)
    EE RENTS has the attachments in inventory to meet all its customers' needs. (CEG photo)
    The new hydraulic hose shop allows EE RENTS to satisfy most of its customers’ hose and coupler needs while they wait. (CEG photo)
    EE RENTS not only represents manufacturers of earthmoving equipment, but it also works with manufacturers such as Wacker Neuson and Sullivan/Palatek to provide for customers’ smaller equipment needs. (CEG photo)
    Every contractor has a need for smaller hand tools, including wood and power saws, pumps and leaf blowers. (CEG photo)
    Blaine Senecal greets customers at the new parts and service center of EE RENTS. (CEG photo)
    Equipment East is proud to represent Yanmar, which provides a wide range of loaders and excavators that are well-known for their reliability. (CEG photo)
    The Auburn, Mass., facility has a massive parts storage warehouse, which allows EE RENTS to keep a large inventory on hand for all the manufacturers it represents. (CEG photo)
    Wacker Neuson machines are one of the core products available for rent at EE RENTS. (CEG photo)
    The EE RENTS facility is located at 250 Washington St., Auburn, Mass. (CEG photo)
    EE RENTS’ yard is fully stocked with support equipment, such as air compressors, generators, light towers and light compaction equipment. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Lone Star Constructors Progressing On I-35E in Texas

    Volvo Unveils Major Updates With New Series of Excavators

    Rugged Terrain Makes Project a Challenge

    ConExpo-Con/AGG Champions Mental Health With CIASP Donation

    Remastered SkyTrak 8042 Telehandler Offers More Features, Capabilities —Without Compromise

    ILICA Trap Shoot, Golf Outing Scheduled for June 14 in Lerna/Mattoon

    McCann Industries Experiences Significant Growth in Product Support

    DBIA Releases Updated Transportation, Aviation Design-Build Best Practices Primer



     

    Read more about...

    Business News EE RENTS Equipment East Massachusetts






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA