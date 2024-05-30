Dealer Principal of Equipment East LLC Giovanni Albanese announced the opening of the company's fourth facility located at 250 Washington St., Auburn, Mass. The new location — named EE RENTS — will focus on building the company's rent-to-rent business and also will offer sales, service and parts for its product lines of Yanmar, Wacker Neuson, Ammann, Gorman-Rupp, Sullivan/Palatek, Husqvarna and others.

"The continued growth of satisfied customers across Massachusetts and New Hampshire led us to purchase a facility in Auburn," said Albanese. "The location could not be better. Our customers need easy access to rental machines, parts, product support and service. Many of our eastern Massachusetts customers do work across the state and this new centrally located facility puts us in a better position to satisfy our customers' needs wherever their jobs are based."

The new facility consists of a 15,500-sq.-ft. building on a 10-acre lot conveniently situated on Route 20 and less than 2 mi. from the Mass Turnpike. The company has completed an extensive remodel of the building, which includes a spacious showroom, parts counter, hydraulic hose shop, employee offices, large parts warehouse and a 10-bay service center.

"Equipment East has a diverse customer base that includes excavating contractors, heavy highway contractors, site developers, landscapers and municipalities, as well as commercial and residential contractors," said Albanese. "We have a full line of products from small hand tools to a large selection of attachments and machines of all sizes to meet our customers' needs"

Equipment East has experienced considerable growth in a short period of time. The company opened its first facility in Dracut, Mass., in 2009 and later added facilities in Brockton, Mass., and Bow, N.H. The newly expanded footprint of four locations allows Equipment East and EE RENTS to provide equipment parts, service and rental support to its growing customer base in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and beyond.

"EE RENTS is pleased to be a part of the Auburn business community and we are eager to serve the needs of the bustling central Massachusetts market," said Albanese. CEG

