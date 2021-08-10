The U.S. Senate passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act Aug. 10 by a wide bipartisan majority vote, 69-30. Nineteen republicans joined all 50 democrats in passing the bill, which now will head to the House, though that chamber may not take up the bill until fall, after its August recess. Construction industry associations are lauding the milestone legislation, which will, if passed by the House, allocate $1.2 trillion for roads, bridges, rail, transit and the electric grid.

Here are the statements released by industry associations so far:

AEM

"Equipment manufacturers commend the U.S. Senate for passing a bold and bipartisan bill that will make a transformational investment in our nation's infrastructure. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will create nearly 500,000 new manufacturing jobs over the next three years, including more than 100,000 high-skilled, family-sustaining jobs in the equipment manufacturing industry. Investing in our infrastructure will also help us respond to our biggest challenges in ways that improve the quality of life for all Americans, reinforce our global economic standing, and protect our planet," said Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) senior vice president of government and industry relations Kip Eideberg.

"We applaud the steadfast leadership and bipartisan work of the Senate negotiators and committees to reach agreement through a collaborative and transparent process. Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Rob Portman worked tirelessly to steer the bill through the Senate and overcome a myriad of obstacles, and we are grateful for their dogged focus on bipartisanship. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is not only a once-in-a-generation opportunity to rebuild our nation's infrastructure, but an opportunity to restore our economic competitiveness, enhance equipment manufacturers' ability to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, and improve the lives of all Americans. We urge the House of Representatives to put policy ahead of politics and pass this bill as soon as possible.

"For years, equipment manufacturers have the led the charge for a historic investment in our nation's core infrastructure needs. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act not only reflects many of our industry's policy priorities but is also proof that members of both parties can work together for the benefit of all Americans."

AED

"AED commends the U.S. Senate's approval of the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act. For years, AED has advocated for Congress to work in a bipartisan manner to rebuild our nation's crumbling infrastructure, and we're now one step closer to making it a reality. Not only does the bill fund vital projects across the country, but it also includes a five-year surface transportation reauthorization that will provide long-term certainty for contractors and other AED member customers. All without onerous tax increases on America's job creators," said AED's President and CEO Brian P. McGuire.

"I now call on the U.S. House of Representatives to immediately take up and pass the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act, sending it to President Biden for his signature. The equipment industry is more than ready to help rebuild this country, creating economic growth, well-paying jobs and putting the United States on the path to future prosperity. Further delay is unacceptable."

AGC

"The new infrastructure measure passed by the Senate today provides much-needed new federal investments in a wide range of infrastructure projects. These investments will help generate new demand for construction services, equipment, and materials. More important, the new investments will create high-paying construction career opportunities and help make our economy more efficient and competitive," said Stephen E. Sandherr, chief executive officer of the Associated General Contractors of America.

"Unfortunately, some members of the House want to delay action on the bipartisan measure until passing an unrelated, partisan, spending bill. The last thing Washington should do is hold a much-needed, bipartisan infrastructure bill hostage to partisan politics. Delaying action on the infrastructure measure will hurt the economy and deny workers opportunities to start high-paying construction careers. It is time to put people back to work instead of paying them to stay home. That is why we are urging the House to quickly pass the bipartisan infrastructure bill and send it to the President for signature."

ARTBA

"The strong bipartisan spirit demonstrated in the Senate approval of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act sets the bar high," said American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) President and CEO Dave Bauer.

"The U.S. economy and transportation system users stand to benefit most from enactment of an infrastructure bill that combines historic investment levels with pragmatic policy reforms.

"The Senate vote is a much-needed step, but not the finish line.

"We will continue to work with the House, Senate and the Biden administration to help achieve an outcome that addresses America's transportation infrastructure needs today and in the future."

ASCE

The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) applauds the U.S. Senate for passing the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), proving once again that the strength and reliability of our nation's infrastructure systems is an issue that unites us all.

With this legislation, the federal government will restore their critical partnership with cities and states to modernize our nation's infrastructure, including transit systems, drinking water pipes, school facilities, broadband, ports, airports and more.

We commend the Senate for prioritizing American communities by passing this bipartisan infrastructure legislation and urge the U.S. House of Representatives to do the same.

NAPA

"This bipartisan bill represents a giant step forward in bringing greater access and mobility to the American public, brings our highways and roads to good condition, sparks ongoing innovation in the asphalt pavement industry, and secures good-paying jobs for hundreds of thousands of American workers, not to mention improves their safety while on the job," said Audrey Copeland, NAPA's president and CEO.

"NAPA thanks the President and the Senate, especially those negotiating in good faith on behalf of the American people to pass a bipartisan infrastructure funding bill in a timely manner, enabling much-needed construction and maintenance for America's critical highways, roads, and bridges," said James Winford, NAPA 2020-21 chairman.

UAW

"The USW commends the bipartisan work of the U.S. Senate in passing a badly needed infrastructure bill. Our nation's critical infrastructure is long past due for significant upgrades, and this bill is an important step toward both making our communities more secure and creating millions of good, family-sustaining jobs," said United Steelworkers (USW) International President Tom Conway.

"USW members from across every corner of our union already provide the essential building blocks of a modern infrastructure, from the steel that goes into our bridges, to the pipes that carry our water, to the fiber optic glass that keeps us connected and much more.

"A comprehensive infrastructure investment that draws on the goods and services American workers supply will promote widespread job growth and economic opportunity. USW members and their families will further benefit from this investment as their workplaces and communities become safer and more efficient.

"As this bill moves to the U.S. House, we cannot let the momentum falter. We urge Congress to continue working together in overhauling both our physical and social infrastructures until they finally meet our modern needs."

Today's top stories