Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) president Dennis Slater issued the following statement on the announcement that President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Pete Buttigieg to serve as Secretary of Transportation:

"The Association of Equipment Manufacturers congratulates Pete Buttigieg on his nomination to serve as the next Secretary of Transportation.

"From dozers to pavers, to excavators and cranes, the 2.8 million men and women of the equipment manufacturing industry build the equipment necessary to maintain and modernize our nation's transportation infrastructure.

"Building back better is what our industry does day in and day out, and equipment manufacturers stand ready to work with Mr. Buttigieg and the Biden administration to build a modern, resilient, and sustainable infrastructure.

"Earlier this year, Mr. Buttigieg participated in a presidential candidate forum on infrastructure co-hosted by AEM. Mr. Buttigieg outlined an ambitious plan for working with states, cities, and local government to cut the backlog of road repairs in half, repair half of the nation's structurally deficient bridges, revitalize the shrinking Highway Trust Fund, and create six million new family-sustaining jobs. AEM looks forward to continuing the dialogue with Mr. Buttigieg on how to advance our shared vision for a 21st century infrastructure."